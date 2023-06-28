Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Google: Not Hyped, But Not Cheap Either

Jun. 28, 2023 6:18 PM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGL2 Comments
Summary

  • Alphabet reported still solid quarterly results, but growth rates slowed down and operating income as well as earnings per share declined.
  • The AI battle seems to be heating up, but Alphabet has been spending and focusing on artificial intelligence for about 10 years and should be well positioned.
  • Additionally, the economic moat remains intact and is making it challenging for competitors to attack Alphabet’s business and market share.
  • While I don’t want to make the argument that Alphabet is extremely overvalued, I don’t see it as a good investment either.

Similar to many other major technology companies, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) started declining in late 2021 and during 2022 it lost about 45% of its previous value. And while Alphabet is still underperforming the S&P 500 (

Alphabet is reporting first quarter results

Alphabet Highlights Income Statement (Alphabet Q1/23 Earnings Release)

Alphabet supplemental information for first quarter of fiscal 2023

Alphabet Supplemental Information (Alphabet Q1/23 Earnings Release)

Companies mentioning AI during earnings call is increasing

Google is continuing to dominate the search engine market

Generative AI could contribute to labor productivity growth

