Bank of America: Consider Preferred Shares With A 6% Yield

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Bank of America's share price has been under pressure this year, like so many other banks in the US.
  • The stock is now trading below book value, but if you're looking for income, the preferred shares may be an interesting idea.
  • Unfortunately, they are non-cumulative, but they enjoy good dividend coverage and asset coverage levels.
  • In Q1, the bank needed less than 7% of its income to cover the preferred dividends and in excess of $250B in equity is ranked junior to the preferred equity.
  • Some of the fixed-rate preferreds are currently yielding 6%.
Bank of America

Thomas Faull/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Introduction

Although I definitely prioritize owning cumulative preferred shares, I have to acknowledge that in some cases I wouldn't mind adding a non-cumulative preferred share to my portfolio. This paves the way for certain issues from

Chart
Data by YCharts

Income Statement

Bank of America Investor Relations

Equity on Balance Sheet

Bank of America Investor Relations

BAC.PB share price chart

Seeking Alpha

Comments (1)

l
lss1734
Today, 11:58 AM
Comments (272)
BAC preferred L has current yield of over 6.1% but has a coupon rate at par of 7.25%. It is convertible into BAC common but only if the common averages above 40 for a period of time
See the prospectus.
