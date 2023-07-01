Patriotic Profits: 7+% Yielding Dividend Aristocrat July 4th Bargain Buys

Nerthuz

Wed, June 28th

As the fireworks light up the sky this 4th of July, it's time to let your portfolio sparkle too.

This weekend we celebrate not only the birth of our nation but also the potential for financial independence through smart investing.

Today, I want to share with you two stars of the stock market - 7+% yielding dividend aristocrats that can help you declare your financial independence.

These bluest of blue-chips are legendary for their consistent and growing dividends.

They are the stalwarts of the market, a beacon of hope and reliability in the shifting tides of this weakening economy.

Just as our founding fathers signed the Declaration of Independence 247 years ago, declaring their freedom from tyranny and oppression, I invite you to declare your financial independence with these 7+%-yielding dividend aristocrat bargains.

So, as we celebrate with barbecues, parades, and fireworks, let's also make a toast to financial prosperity and the opportunities that lie in our star-spangled market.

Let the spirit of Independence inspire your investment journey as we explore the world of ultra-high-yield dividend aristocrats together.

How I Found These July 4th Aristocrat Bargains In 60 Seconds

Here is how I found the best 7+% yielding aristocrat bargains for this 4th of July using the Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal.

This runs off the DK 500 Master List, 500 of the world's best blue chip stocks, including:

all dividend aristocrats

all dividend champions

all dividend kings

all foreign dividend aristocrats and kings

world-beater blue-chip future aristocrats and kings.

Step Screening Criteria Companies Remaining % Of Master List 1 Dividend Champions List 133 26.60% 2 Reasonable Buy or better (nothing overvalued) 80 16.00% 3 Non-Speculative (No Turnaround Stocks, investment grade) 66 13.20% 4 10+% LT return potential 41 8.20% 5 Sort By Yield 0.00% Total Time 1 minute Click to enlarge

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

There you have it, the highest-yielding non-speculative aristocrats you can buy today with 10+% long-term total return potential.

So here's why you might want to declare your financial independence by purchasing some Altria Group, Inc. (MO) and Enbridge Inc. (ENB) today.

Altria: An 8.6% Yielding Dividend King

MO's leverage is well below the 3X debt/EBITDA ratio rating agencies want to see for this industry, and the company's progressive dividend policy (what makes it an aristocrat) remains in effect.

Buybacks are on hold as MO acquires NJOY, though the company expects to buy back $1 billion in stock by the end of the year.

Management is confident that its long-term reduced-risk product plans, its strategy to achieve a 100% smoke-free future within the next 20 years, remains on track.

earnings presentation

This year management is guiding for 4.5% EPS growth; long term, it believes 4% to 6% growth is sustainable. Analysts agree, expecting 5.2% growth.

Fundamental Summary

DK quality score: 100% medium risk 13/13 Ultra SWAN dividend king

DK safety score: 100% very safe dividend (1% dividend cut risk in severe recession)

Historical fair value: $59.68

Current price: $44.34

Discount to fair value: 26%

DK rating: potential very strong buy

Yield: 8.5%

Long-term growth consensus: 5.2%

Consensus long-term return potential: 13.7%.

Altria could double your money within 2.5 years while you enjoy the safest 8.5% yield on Wall Street.

Enbridge: The Ultimate Buy And Hold Forever Midstream Aristocrat (And An Honorary American;)

tax implications

15% dividend tax withholding taxable accounts

no withholding in retirement accounts

tax credit available for taxable accounts to recoup the withholding.

Enbridge was founded in 1949 and is built to last. The bond market literally expects it to outlive us all, with bond investors willing to buy its bonds that mature in 2112!

ENB isn't just the continent's largest oil & gas pipeline operator; it's also Canada's largest natural gas utility and a world leader in renewable energy.

investor presentation

Enbridge says it has a clear growth plan of around $4 billion per year in growth projects for decades to come, capable of driving 5% to 7% long-term growth.

S&P considers its long-term green energy transition plan so good that it rates ENB in the 96th percentile in global risk management...for all companies.

According to S&P, ENB isn't just a leader in long-term risk management among midstream companies but is in the top 320 countries in the world at managing and adapting to its risks.

Fundamental Summary

DK quality score: 100% very low risk 13/13 Ultra SWAN global aristocrat

DK safety score: 100% very safe dividend (1% dividend cut risk in severe recession)

Historical fair value: $46.37

Current price: $36.74

Discount to fair value: 21%

DK rating: potential strong buy

Yield: 7.1%

Long-term growth consensus: 5.0%

Consensus long-term return potential: 12.1%.

Bottom Line: Altria And Enbridge Can Help You Achieve Your Financial Independence

This 4th of July, let's reflect on the opportunities that lie before us.

Altria and Enbridge embody the spirit of dependability, resilience, and growth that we celebrate today. They stand as testaments to the power of smart investing and the promise of financial independence.

Is it a bit ironic that one of the greatest symbols of financial freedom this 4th of July is a Canadian company? Not at all! America is a nation of immigrants where those that share our values and love of freedom and dividends are always welcome;)

As far as I'm concerned, Enbridge is a symbol of quintessential American values, including perseverance, liberty, and hard work. It is as American as the stars, stripes, apple pie, and baseball.

Like the enduring symbols of our nation, these high-yield dividend aristocrats offer stability and dependability in troubled times.

They are a beacon of light guiding us toward a prosperous future. As you watch the fireworks light up the night sky, remember that each burst of light could represent a step towards your financial freedom.

And so, as we celebrate our nation's independence, let's also celebrate the potential for our own financial independence. Let's carry forward the spirit of this day into our portfolios, guided by the steady light of our dividend aristocrats.

From everyone at Dividend Kings, I want to wish you and your family a safe, healthy, and joyous Independence Day.

May your portfolio flourish and your dividends flow. Live long and prosper:)