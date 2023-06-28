Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AT&T: Retesting The Lows

Jun. 28, 2023 8:00 PM ETAT&T Inc. (T)AMZN, DISH, WMT15 Comments
Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • AT&T Inc. stock is retesting decade lows in the $15 range.
  • The wireless company faces a positive scenario where free cash flows will allow the repayment of debt this year before Dish adds another competitive threat to the 5G space.
  • AT&T stock is cheap at 6x EPS with a 7% dividend yield for a quick rally in the 2H of the year.
AT&T central office. AT&T wrapped up its merger with WarnerMedia and now controls HBO, CNN and DirecTV

jetcityimage

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has traded back down to the lows, following some more disappointing numbers. The U.S. wireless sector is likely to hit a wall on new subscriber growth, but the wireless company is to repay debt and lower spending. My

Finviz Chart

Source: Finviz

Total returns chart

Source: Seeking Alpha

Chart
Data by YCharts

Subscriber adds chart

Source: Fierce Wireless

This article was written by

Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
42.69K Followers
Out Fox the market with misunderstood, high reward opportunities
Stone Fox Capital Advisors, LLC is a registered investment advisor founded in 2010. Mark Holder graduated from the University of Tulsa with a double major in accounting & finance. Mark has his Series 65 and is also a CPA.


Stone Fox Capital launched the Out Fox The Street MarketPlace service in August 2020.


Invest with Stone Fox Capital's model Net Payout Yields portfolio on Interactive Advisors as he makes real time trades. The site allows followers to duplicate the model portfolio in their own brokerage accounts. You can find the portfolio and more details here:

Net Payout Yields model


Follow Mark on twitter: @stonefoxcapital

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (15)

Steven Moreno profile picture
Steven Moreno
Yesterday, 9:15 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (509)
Buy a thousand shares and sit on it. In 10 years you'll be thankful you did...I can't see how their board of directors manged to keep the bird brains that made the financial decisions twice! to put ATT in the basement of debt they have.
s
stompers54
Yesterday, 8:54 PM
Comments (774)
Capital destroying management. IMO ultra competitive environment will limit or destroy margins. Overpaid OH and capex requirements are still issues. At this level I guess the downside is more limited but where is the growth given risk with no perceptible competitive advantage?
Old Professor profile picture
Old Professor
Yesterday, 8:51 PM
Comments (8.78K)
AT&T management is noteworthy in two ways, especially: First, for its capacity to destroy capital over the past few decades; and, second, for its skill in avoiding accountability and subsequent punishment for how it has damaged the Company.
J
Jlexus1953
Yesterday, 8:34 PM
Premium
Comments (1.68K)
Long time T owner feeling the pain every time I think of not only why I got into the stock by also why I stay. Have reinvested dividends for 10++ years, sold stock and repurchased for tax harvesting and still see the price continue to drop. For new investors now seems like a reasonably entry point as the dividend is plump and secure but only because the price keeps dropping due to the folly of management. Since the spin off and reduction in the dividend by almost half every quarterly earnings announcement comes with a negative surprise that overshadows increased subscribers. Mostly it has been the inability to meet FCF projections and last year management accomplished this for three quarters in a row before pulling the proverbial rabbit out of their hat with a robust 4th quarter of FCF. This year the stock was hovering around $20 when management projecting 16 billion of FCF ( an average of 4 billion a quarter) produces 1 billion which does not even cover the dividend. No advance warning or notice just a casual statement about equipment costs exceeding projections. T needs to meet or exceed FCF projects on a regular basis, cut costs to increase FCF and be in a position to pay down its debt by a meaningful amount of day 10 billion yearly for the stock to move. So far management has not been upfront or able to achieve forecasts.
R
RayRay1000
Yesterday, 8:52 PM
Comments (1.2K)
@Jlexus1953 if T were a bond it would be junk.
J
Jlexus1953
Yesterday, 8:53 PM
Premium
Comments (1.68K)
@RayRay1000 thanks for the reply and the very earnest info. It is junk
Charlie's Munger profile picture
Charlie's Munger
Yesterday, 8:33 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (11.13K)
Why bother w risky T dividends when you can buy $KTBA (AT&T/ BellSouth, BBB) 7% '95 in USA: 9.35% Current Yield, 9.35% Yield to Maturity, 25% discount to par value, sole underlying *BBB* bond BellSouth 7s '95 Cusip: 079867AP2 is 100 bid. AT&T has previously tried to buy back entire issue, 3rd parties are trying to steal from retail https://tinyurl.com/3nt74ru4 https://tinyurl.com/ycxdac2x
$KTBA pays .875 on 6/1, 12/1
Expert market, full service brokers only
b
braticus
Yesterday, 8:24 PM
Comments (1.5K)
Forever retesting lows...
w
wagont44
Yesterday, 8:23 PM
Comments (636)
I cannot believe an intelligent investor looking at the management running this operation along with their history of success would consider buying this stock now.
e
earlvv
Yesterday, 8:19 PM
Comments (707)
Not touching this until they prove they have learned from the idiocy of the past.
I
InvestorEngineer
Yesterday, 8:12 PM
Comments (71)
Any upside is due to AT&T Fiber. Bundling AT&T Fiber and AT&T Wireless is a compelling deal too. To my complete surprise AT&T seems to have figured this out. No rush, accumulate on weakness.
d
deadhead213
Yesterday, 8:10 PM
Premium
Comments (5.03K)
Oh! Your once a month tirade abt $T. You’re consistent, that’s for sure.
S
San Marzano
Yesterday, 8:09 PM
Comments (2.18K)
This is one smelly one! 22 years of capital destruction to the tune of $200B !
i
initforthelonghaul
Yesterday, 8:05 PM
Comments (246)
Shocker! I don't want to say I was right, but....I've commented on what seems like every single bullish article about T...avoid it like the plague!!!! I don't care how good the dividend is. The only reason the yield continues to rise is because the stock has continued to drop for the past 10 years!
A
Always Bullish
Yesterday, 8:05 PM
Premium
Comments (2.3K)
Want to retire early? When you are in your 50s and your dividend rising dividend income exceeds your household income by double you can walk away from that 2 bit job. This fits the scenario I’m a already there
