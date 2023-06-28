Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
BlackBerry Results Still A Mess

Jun. 28, 2023 6:20 PM ETBlackBerry Limited (BB), BB:CA5 Comments
Bill Maurer profile picture
Bill Maurer
34.34K Followers

Summary

  • BlackBerry reported revenues of $373 million, significantly above street estimates. Without the patent sale, Q1 revenues would have missed estimates by about $4.3 million, including a shrinking top line.
  • The core businesses showed disappointing results, with the former showing a declining annual recurring revenue and the latter reporting lower revenues due to delays in the start of new programs.
  • With the stock soaring recently, a lot of the upcoming expected improvement may already be baked in.
Messy apartment counter tops covered in clutter

Justin Lambert/DigitalVision via Getty Images

After the bell on Wednesday, we received fiscal first quarter results from BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) for its May ending period. In recent years, the company has struggled to get its top line growing, and management has continued to look at ways to

I am a market enthusiast and part-time trader. I started writing for Seeking Alpha in 2011, and it has been a tremendous opportunity and learning experience. I have been interested in the markets since elementary school, and hope to pursue a career in the investment management industry. I have been active in the markets for several years, and am primarily focused on long/short equities. I hold a Bachelor of Science Degree from Lehigh University, where I double majored in Finance and Accounting, with a minor in History. My major track focused on Investments and Financial Analysis. While at Lehigh, I was the Head Portfolio Manager of the Investment Management Group, a student group that manages three portfolios, one long/short and two long only. I have had two internships, one a summer internship at a large bank, and another helping to manage the Lehigh University Endowment for nearly a year. Disclaimer: Bill reminds investors to always do their own due diligence on any investment, and to consult their own financial adviser or representative when necessary. Any material provided is intended as general information only, and should not be considered or relied upon as a formal investment recommendation.

Comments (5)

GreenEggs&Ham profile picture
GreenEggs&Ham
Today, 7:18 PM
Premium
Comments (21.02K)
What also sticks out in their ip sale accounting shenanigans is they have actually only recieved $170m of the $218. So of the $218 they are still out $48m. So they didn't miss revenues by $4.3m, in Realty they missed by 52.3m which is a very large miss.
Ra's al Ghul profile picture
Ra's al Ghul
Today, 7:12 PM
Comments (2.62K)
+13.17% now . . I don't know Mike. .In those values ​​it would be opening at 5.67.- dls. tomorrow. .
These days hackers attacked the National Securities Commission of Argentina. .Medusa ransomware group released a list containing 1.5TB of information . . Cybersecurity should be one of the big businesses in the coming decades. .
Anyway . . The outgoing data is that tomorrow, Wednesday, the MACd of BB in monthly compression, would cross the EMAs, indicating a buy signal. .The last time that milestone occurred, October 2020. . Blackberry, which at that time was trading at 6.- dls. ,, ended at 35.- dls . .
www.tradingview.com/...
Zack 800 profile picture
Zack 800
Today, 7:08 PM
Comments (4K)
You got to be joking with this article. Did you not hear John Chen speak of a determination of the strategic review?

John Chen may leave after the review, will he leave with his $90M?

Don't even say that the SP price will reach S6.

This is the best ER that I have heard in a long time :)

PS I don't care if the SP is held down, that won't stop the storm that is brewing...
Elicc profile picture
Elicc
Today, 7:22 PM
Comments (1.52K)
@Zack 800 "determination of the strategic review" we have it for 10 years, isn't enough?...
Elicc profile picture
Elicc
Today, 6:32 PM
Comments (1.52K)
Scam or not, we beat the revenue, we pop. Who care if it's for real!?
Just another lost Q
