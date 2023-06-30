Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Insider Alert: 10% Yield And Manager Loading Up

Jun. 30, 2023 7:35 AM ETARCC, MAIN, ORCC10 Comments
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Fearfully ignored business development companies, or BDCs, continue to benefit from the hawkish Fed.
  • I am hungry to build my income stream.
  • Fat yield and blue chip present a tasty combination I can’t resist.
Blue chip and bull with stock market chart

zimmytws

Co-authored with "Hidden Opportunities."

"Blue chip" is a term used to describe well-established publicly traded companies that are nationally (or internationally) recognized, well established, and financially sound. Retail investors often feel comfortable owning these names as they have reputable brands built and maintained over

graphic

Invesco website

Table

ORCC Mar 2023 Investor Presentation

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
102.95K Followers
The #1 Service for Income Investors and Retirees, +9% dividend yield.

I am a former Investment and Commercial Banker with over 35 years of experience in the field. I have been advising both individuals and institutional clients on high-yield investment strategies since 1991.

Our unique Income Method fuels our portfolio and generates yields of +9% alongside steady capital gains. We have generated 16% average annual returns for our 7,500+ members, so they see their portfolios grow even while living off of their income! Join us for a 2-week free trial and get access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% overall yield. Our motto is: No one needs to invest alone!

In addition to being a former Certified Public Accountant ("CPA") from the State of Arizona (License # 8693-E), I hold a BS Degree from Indiana University, Bloomington, and a Masters degree from Thunderbird School of Global Management (Arizona).

The service is supported by a large team of seasoned income authors who specialize in all sub-sectors of the high-yield space to bring you the best available opportunities. By having 6 experts on your side, each of whom invest in our own recommendations, you can count on the best advice. (We wouldn't follow it ourselves if we didn't truly believe it!)

In addition to myself, our experts include:

1) Treading Softly

2) Beyond Saving

3) Philip Mause

4) PendragonY

5) Hidden Opportunities

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ORCC, ARCC, MAIN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, and Hidden Opportunities all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities. Any recommendation posted in this article is not indefinite. We closely monitor all of our positions. We issue Buy and Sell alerts on our recommendations, which are exclusive to our members.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (10)

ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 8:11 AM
Investing Group
Comments (5.33K)
Thanks for this article. I certainly concur with your general thesis regarding BDCs, and agree that you have selected to own three of the best. I have had a full position in FSK for the past year, and recently initiated a half position in ARCC. In numerous articles touting ARCC over the past month, I have explained in detail why I like FSK more than ARCC.

In summary, I feel FSK has been punished by poor historical underwriting criteria that led to declining NAV and drove the price of FSK to a 31% discount to NAV while ARCC traded at a premium due to more respect for its underwriting discipline. FSK replaced the old management, and the newer managers have instituted better underwriting criteria that has as of the last quarter resulted in an earnings beat, an increased dividend, special dividends and an increase in NAV. My thesis, which is in fact playing out, is that as the street recognizes the improved management and lending criteria at FSK, the excessive discount at which the price of FSK trades compared to its NAV will erode, creating more appreciation potential for FSK than ARCC. Additionally, FSK has a higher yield and also has a greater percentage of outstanding loans on a floating rate basis.
a
alschroed
Today, 8:07 AM
Comments (2.8K)
Who is their external manager?
e
extramoney
Today, 8:01 AM
Comments (614)
Nice & long ORCC, MAIN, ARCC, & TSLX. Have added to all during this year.
D
Divinvst60
Today, 7:42 AM
Comments (184)
Nice write up as usual, I have 1/2 position, looking into adding.
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 7:41 AM
Premium
Comments (10.14K)
For those that don't follow Orcc closely not mentioned is next Thursday July 6th Orcc name and ticker change go in effect and Blue OWL Capital Corporation formerly OWL Rock Capital Corporation will trade as OBDC effect that date
tomp1111 profile picture
tomp1111
Today, 7:51 AM
Premium
Comments (149)
@Income4ever aka Cyclenut Thanks very much for posting that! I was not aware.
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 7:54 AM
Premium
Comments (10.14K)
@tomp1111
Actually suprised it was not included in the article
GARAK profile picture
GARAK
Today, 8:00 AM
Comments (1.04K)
@Income4ever aka Cyclenut You mean not included in the article?
seekingalpha.com/...
