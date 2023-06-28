Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bitcoin's Dubious Rally

Jun. 28, 2023 7:45 PM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD)ETH-USD
D Lombardo
Summary

  • Don’t get FOMO from rising Bitcoin prices – short-term indicators are worrisome.
  • It’s uncertain that the November 2022 Bitcoin-bottom will be the Bear Bottom.
  • Bitcoin is entering a seasonally weak period – thus this rally is dubious.
  • Large holders of Bitcoin have been selling into Bitcoin’s strength.
  • The Fed’s reducing liquidity by refilling its TGA wallet and raising rates – pressuring Bitcoin. However, the long-term case for Bitcoin remains stronger than ever!
Thesis

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) remains in a bear market in my opinion. Patience is a virtue – we must wait for apathy to become the narrative before a true market bottom is reached. For now, I see a host of negatives including weak seasonality, continued regulatory

D Lombardo
Dom received his MBA in Management and Finance.He supports all Crypto with the exception of Shtcoins.Areas of expertise are: Exponential Age (i.e, Cathie Wood) names and Blockchain.https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdTKlxmvT0JyT4X60gI-vEw

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

