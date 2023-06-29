Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AT&T Stock: 3 Reasons Why It Is Still A Bad Investment

Jun. 29, 2023 8:30 AM ET
High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • AT&T stock has generated very disappointing results for investors who have been lured in by its juicy dividend and free cash flow yields.
  • T stock looks cheaper than ever thanks to its terrible year-to-date performance.
  • However, we believe T stock continues to be a bad investment and share three reasons why.
Young disappointed sad caucasian woman in white T-shirt smelling stinky, closing her nose with a hand because of odor stench isolated in grey background

Inside Creative House/iStock via Getty Images

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) stock has generated very disappointing results for investors who have been lured in by its juicy dividend and free cash flow yields. For example, since the beginning of 2020 (a ~3.5-year span), the

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

T Stock

T Stock Analysis (Seeking Alpha)

Comments (8)

High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
Article Update Today, 8:51 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (4.49K)
Thank you for reading! What do you think about T? Is it worth buying just for the dividend? Do you see them accelerating growth in the near future?

If you found this content valuable, please consider leaving your feedback below and clicking the "like" and "follow" buttons above to help me produce more content. I would greatly appreciate it!
G
Grandpa-Ross
Today, 9:26 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (39)
I’ll give you a 4th reason. Their management leadership team is terrible.
They are running the business to protect their own financial interests and their own personal futures.

Here’s what they should do.
1.) Suspend the dividend and pay down debt. Yes I know the stock will crater.
2.) Cut & Suspend all executive pay raises, bonuses and perks (including pensions) including BOD for 5 years. If they don’t like it, fine leave.
3.) Suspend all management pay raises & bonuses for 1 year.
4.) Be the pricing leader to bring customers back to grow business. Don’t match prices, set the market.
u
usiah
Today, 9:12 AM
Comments (13.24K)
"Still A Bad Investment" -- and I'm still holding.

Retired income investor
S
San Marzano
Today, 9:09 AM
Comments (2.18K)
The compensation of the current CEO and prior two CEO's (in order - Whitacre, Stephenson and Stankey) have taken from the firm in a period where $200B in equity was destroyed is an outrage to corporate governance, accountability and competence.

No where in corporate America has compensation vs performance been so extremely out of balance.

The remaining worth of the firm today is nearly equivalent to one acquisition of Ameritech in year 2000, of the many deals made.

The Direct TV value dropped two thirds in a matter of months following completion.

T's wireless market share dropped to last from first in short timeframe from horrible deal exit terms involving TMobile where $20 billion in cash and spectrum value (half of the acquisition price of $39B) were required to be paid.

And yet the current stiffs are still there!
High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
Today, 9:17 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (4.49K)
@San Marzano great points. Abominable management.
J
Jlvp6916
Today, 8:39 AM
Premium
Comments (42)
Ok, so T is awful. So why rate it Hold?
High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
Today, 8:49 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (4.49K)
@Jlvp6916 Because it has a decent chance of generating positive total returns moving forward, but is unlikely to outperform the market.
