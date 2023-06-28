Going For Profitability In The Second Half, EPS Is A Buy

lechatnoir

Many signs point to continued strength in equities as we head into the second half. We are in the positive third year of the election cycle, mind you, and while the prime part of bullish seasonality is actually in our rearview mirror, the six months in advance of the election year often feature further upside. What’s more, trends are even more sanguine when equities are up 10% through Q2.

I have a buy rating on the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS). This isn’t your standard SPX index fund, though. Let’s dig into what makes this product ideal for a certain investor type.

Place Your Second Half Bets

@Scottcharts

According to the issuer, EPS seeks to track the investment results of earnings-generating large-cap companies in the U.S. equity market. It is a vehicle to gain broad U.S. Large Cap equity exposure to profitable companies and is commonly used to complement or replace Large Cap active and passive strategies with the potential for more favorable valuations.

EPS features a modest 0.08% annual expense ratio and has total assets under management of slightly less than $700 million. Its yield is near 1.9%, near the S&P 500’s rate. Since its 2007 inception, it has been a reliable fund to get large-cap exposure, but with a focus strictly on profitable firms. The 30-day average volume is low at just 37,000 while its 30-day median bid/ask spread is seven basis points, so using limit orders during periods of illiquidity is prudent with this fund.

The ETF’s weighted-average price-to-earnings ratio is cheaper than that of the S&P 500 at 15.9 on a forward basis, and it sports a 2.7% net buyback yield, per WisdomTree. Morningstar reports that 20% of the fund is considered mid-cap, so there is some size diversification, while the portfolio is seen as roughly balanced between growth and value when eyeing the Style Box. There are no other standout factor extremes with EPS.

EPS: Portfolio & Factor Profiles

Morningstar

The allocation’s sector positioning is similar to the broad markets, but there is slightly less in the high-growth Information Technology sector, while Industrials and Consumer Discretionary are relative underweights. Energy is currently at more than an 8% position, much more than the SPX’s 4% figure, as many oil & gas names are currently quite profitable and producing strong free cash flow.

Unfortunately, light on tech and heavy into Energy means that there has been some negative alpha in the fund so far on the year. Still, its largest individual holdings are the familiar TMT stocks of Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Meta Platforms. But the next biggest components are more value-oriented companies: Exxon Mobil, JPMorgan Chase, Berkshire Hathaway, and Chevron. In all, the top 10 holdings comprise 31% of the ETF.

EPS: A Slight Value Tilt (Compared to the SPX)

WisdomTree

The Technical Take

Like the S&P 500, EPS continues to work on a bearish to bullish rounded bottom pattern. This reversal signature is closer to completion on the SPX, but EPS’s rally off its Q4 2022 low looks solid. I am not yet convinced that it has broken above key resistance, however. Notice in the chart below that shares are battling the key mid-$40s zone.

But with a long-term 200-day moving average that is beginning to turn upward sloping and with ample volume by price under the current price spot, I see more upside potential than downside risk when considering what could transpire in the second half. Near-term, the ETF has pulled back after notching technical overbought conditions, with the RSI momentum reading climbing toward 75. Overall, I would buy a buyer on pullbacks and would feel comfortable owning it today, so it’s a buy from the chart perspective.

EPS: Bearish to Bullish Reversal Nearing Completion

Stockcharts.com

Bonus Chart: Relative Returns

But let’s also monitor relative performance trends between EPS and SPY. The graph below illustrates that it has been a rough 2023 for EPS as it has produced more than three percentage points of negative alpha. This is a short and intermediate cautious signal to me, but should economic growth slow in the coming two quarters and after a strong rally YTD, I assert investors may prefer more profitable firms, which would help EPS all else equal.

EPS vs SPY: Relative Weakness in 2023

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

I have a buy rating on EPS. It’s a solid core holding for investors who want to overweight profitable companies in their portfolios. The fund’s technical trends are also robust, though recent underperformance versus the S&P 500 is an admittedly less-than-ideal factor to weigh.