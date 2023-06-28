Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ahold Delhaize: Wait For The Discount (Rating Downgrade)

Ellsworth Research
Ellsworth Research
520 Followers

Summary

  • Ahold Delhaize performed well in the last years as its results were buoyed by lockdowns and currency tailwinds.
  • Also, the company worked on the customer journey by further integrating online and offline channels and recognizing trends in consumer behavior.
  • Ahold Delhaize has shown consistent dividend increases, share buybacks and an appreciation in stock price, but growth of cash flow lags that of sales and debt.
  • To maintain a relative constant cash outflow due to dividends, it is estimated the dividend increase will be around 4% in 2023, implying a forward dividend yield of 3.6%.
  • Since this is less than the yield on T-bills, and given the current outlook for the macroeconomic environment, consider the stock a ‘Hold’ for now.

Hannaford Supermarket Storefront and Logo

M. Suhail/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Ahold Delhaize (OTCQX:ADRNY, OTCQX:AHODF) is one of those stocks that can be classified as utterly boring. Admittedly that has not always been the case. Long term investors will surely remember the consternation arising

2022 Group highlights

Figure 1 - 2022 Group highlights (AR22, aholddelhaize.com)

Figure 2 - Debt development [AR22, aholddelhaize.com]

Figure 2 - Debt development (AR22, aholddelhaize.com)

Figure 3 - Cash flow ratios [aholddelhaize.com; chart by author]

Figure 3 - Cash flow ratios (aholddelhaize.com; chart by author)

Figure 4 - 2023 targets [AR22, aholddelhaize.com]

Figure 4 - 2023 targets (AR22, aholddelhaize.com)

Figure 5 - Free cash flow versus dividend and buybacks [aholddelhaize.com; chart by author]

Figure 5 - Free cash flow versus dividend and buybacks (aholddelhaize.com; chart by author)

Figure 6 - Development of shares outstanding and dividend [aholddelhaize.com; chart by author]

Figure 6 - Development of shares outstanding and dividend (aholddelhaize.com; chart by author)

This article was written by

Ellsworth Research
Ellsworth Research
520 Followers
European DGI with a background in engineering and data analysis.Through SA I share the research upon which I base my personal investment decisions. In this regard my articles should not be interpreted as investment advice, but rather as an opinion. In the process of gathering information about a certain stock I encourage readers to consider opinions of different writers, preferably with opposing views as part of the due diligence process.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ADRNY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

k
kalu0003
Yesterday, 9:08 PM
Comments (6.2K)
Is KR a much better long play than ADRY? Thanks for your views.
