Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Chesapeake Energy: Natural Gas Pricing Presents An Opportunity

Jun. 28, 2023 9:05 PM ETChesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK)
Anthony Garcia profile picture
Anthony Garcia
535 Followers

Summary

  • Its strategic positioning in high-value natural gas markets ensures Chesapeake will see high-margin returns compared to competitors for many years to come.
  • Dividends are based on a regular and special structure, with special increases with FCF. Even at current NG pricing, they're near 6% with tons of runway in the future.
  • The company's stock prices are currently depressed due to low natural gas pricing, but this won't last forever. A contango in the NG markets forecasts significant price rises.
Industrial pipelines and valves on sunset sky background, banner.

muhammet sager

I believe Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) to be a little bit of a diamond in the rough, as it were. Not because they're necessarily rough, they aren't, but because the natural gas market is depressed at the moment. Chesapeake has great leadership, and is looking for

This article was written by

Anthony Garcia profile picture
Anthony Garcia
535 Followers
Almost 20 years in the markets. Investor, algorithmic trader, programmer, money manager, and stock analyst. I proudly taught myself everything, and very proudly have zero big fund Wall Street bonafides - I focus entirely on the DIY investor who is just like me. I also manage and advise private equity funds who wanted nothing to do with the big boys on Wall Street. My book is launching in July! Sign up for my FREE weekly newsletter with market and economic analysis, as well as a stock pick at https://www.investingisntcomplicated.com/free-newsletter

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.