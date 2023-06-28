Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

M2 Update: No Reason To Worry

Calafia Beach Pundit profile picture
Calafia Beach Pundit
56.52K Followers

Summary

  • According to data released yesterday, M2 increased by $131 billion in May, breaking a 9-month losing streak totaling just over $1 trillion.
  • M2 has fallen 4% in the past 12 months, and is up only 0.9% in the past 24 months.
  • Yet M2 is still about $2.6 trillion above where it might have been in the absence of the Covid crisis.

Money with chart can be used for financial concept

Ca-ssis

I'm a monetarist when it comes to inflation. As Milton Friedman taught us, inflation is what happens when the supply of money exceeds the demand for it. The best measure of the supply of money is M2, but nowhere is there a

M2

M2 growth vs. federal budget deficit

M2 vs. CPI inflation

Money demand

Nominal and real yields on 5-yr Treasuries

3-mo. moving average of capital goods orders

Bloomberg's index of financial conditions

This article was written by

Calafia Beach Pundit profile picture
Calafia Beach Pundit
56.52K Followers
Scott Grannis was Chief Economist from 1989 to 2007 at Western Asset Management Company, a Pasadena-based manager of fixed-income funds for institutional investors around the globe. He was a member of Western's Investment Strategy Committee, was responsible for developing the firm's domestic and international outlook, and provided consultation and advice on investment and asset allocation strategies to CFOs, Treasurers, and pension fund managers. He specialized in analysis of Federal Reserve policy and interest rate forecasting, and spearheaded the firm's research into Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS). Prior to joining Western Asset, he was Senior Economist at the Claremont Economics Institute, an economic forecasting and consulting service headed by John Rutledge, from 1980 to 1986. From 1986 to 1989, he was Principal at Leland O'Brien Rubinstein Associates, a financial services firm that specialized in sophisticated hedging strategies for institutional investors. Visit his blog: Calafia Beach Pundit (http://scottgrannis.blogspot.com/)

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

edaskew profile picture
edaskew
Yesterday, 8:35 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (6.5K)
Interesting article. “Chart #3 compares the growth of M2 with the rate of CPI inflation lagged by one year. The chart suggests that there is approximately a one-year lag between changes in money supply growth and changes in inflation.”. Could that, in part be due to the lag in the shelter component of CPI and real time shelter inflation?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.