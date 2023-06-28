Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Europe's Industry Outlook: We're Still Riding The Energy And Pandemic Shockwaves

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
Summary

  • Industrial production growth in Europe has more or less stagnated since late 2020 as the speedy recovery that followed the first round of lockdowns came to a halt.
  • At the same time, the sector is in an incredible state of flux; structural changes around energy and trade are providing substantial challenges for businesses.
  • Since 2016, we have seen steady declines in our import concentration index for advanced economies. This indicates that we indeed see some form of diversification happening in terms of imports from different countries.

Cars on production line in factory

alvarez

By Bert Colijn

The pandemic and energy shocks still determine the short-term outlook for industry

The European manufacturing sector has been hit by a number of shocks in recent years, and that's had a big impact on doing business. The

Eurozone Industrial Production

Note: pandemic winners are the sectors with 20%+ production growth during the pandemic (pharma, computer, electronics and optical

Industrial Production

ING Research

Advanced Economies Import Concentration Index

IMF DOTS, ING Research calculations

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
