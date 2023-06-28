Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Decoding Amazon's Potential: A 3-Year Growth Forecast

Jun. 28, 2023 9:24 PM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)2 Comments
Ash Anderson profile picture
Ash Anderson
2.39K Followers

Summary

  • Amazon Web Services could generate around $120B in annual revenues by 2025, and the advertising division could secure $50B in revenue by the same year.
  • Amazon's share price could rise to $200 due to growth in its cloud and AI services, advertising, and Prime subscription service. This would put Amazon's market capitalization near the $2 trillion mark.
  • Bear case has AWS growth falling short, leading to a reassessment of its valuation and a possible drop in Amazon's share price to a range of $80-100/share.
  • Despite this, I'm confident in AWS's resilience and Amazon's potential to generate $800B in revenues and trade around $200/share in three years.

Amazon fulfillment center building in Las Vegas

4kodiak/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Priced at $200 per share, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) would boast a market capitalization near the $2 trillion mark. While not the first to reach such a milestone, it would indeed join a select few in this elite

Cloud Infrastructure market share

Cloud Infrastructure market share (Statista)

AWS revenue and expectations

AWS revenue and expectations (Author sourced and compiled)

Amazon advertising revenue and expectations

Amazon advertising revenue and expectations (Author sourced and compiled)

Amazon North America store revenue

Amazon North America store revenue (Author sourced and compiled)

Rivian's Amazon delivery van

Amazon Prime Rivian EDV (Amazon)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Ash Anderson profile picture
Ash Anderson
2.39K Followers
I am a Software Engineer by trade and an avid market participant. Traditionally a long-only investor, I use home-grown software to find the best companies at the best prices. My investment philosophy is primarily high-quality firms. Firms that hold a significant advantage in their market, or demonstrate the ability to get to the peak. Software is my area of expertise, so my writing will frequently cover those in that sector. I also cover stocks that I consider to be high-quality, and investable that are outside the software world.Fans of video, please check out my YouTube channel where I also cover finance and stock research at youtube.com/ashanderson1

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

InvestInMETA profile picture
InvestInMETA
Yesterday, 9:38 PM
Premium
Comments (4.62K)
You know Amazon is in a great position when a bear case has it trading in a range it traded in just months ago.

Never count out a company with annual revenue topping half a trillion. At some point cost cutting measures/capex reduction will turn revenue into pure profit.
Ash Anderson profile picture
Ash Anderson
Yesterday, 9:42 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (212)
@InvestInMETA Amazon at those levels was a long-term bargain.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.