Sleep Country Canada Is A Hold On Looming Recession Fears

Off His Game
Summary

  • Sleep Country Canada, the largest mattress and bedding retailer in the country, has made significant acquisitions to improve its online presence and margins.
  • The company's recent acquisitions, including Endy, Hush blankets, and Casper's Canadian assets, have helped increase operating margins and profitability.
  • However, the stock is volatile and there are concerns about the company's ability to meet revenue growth estimates due to expected interest rate hikes in Canada.
  • Despite a reasonable valuation and a low debt load, the company is facing potential headwinds, including a possible recession and a weakening consumer market.
  • We recommend holding the stock, stating that while it offers a solid 3.5% dividend, there are better opportunities for capital appreciation in other sectors.
Furniture Showroom With Different Bed Furnitures, Potted Plants And Side Tables. Cityscape From The Window.

Sleep Country Canada (TSX:ZZZ:CA) (OTCPK:SCCAF) is the biggest mattress and bedding retailer in Canada with a solid investment thesis. The company has made significant acquisitions over time to improve both their online presence and their margins by focusing

Off His Game
Don't let the name fool you. I have worked professionally in Finance in Canada for over 10 years helping clients achieve maximum alpha. I am focused on Canadian stocks, Technology and growth stocks. The key to long term returns are disruptive companies that change the landscape of their industry. I also focus on Mid-Cap companies with strong management and high growth to attain alpha. I buy swing positions as well for quality companies when they return to their longer term averages - combine technical setups with solid fundamentals to beat the market. Follow me to get notified on any new article posting - the market moves faster than ever.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

