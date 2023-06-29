Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Walgreens Boots Alliance: A Buy For Yield Seekers After Q3 Earnings

Christopher Robb
Christopher Robb
602 Followers

Summary

  • Walgreens Boots Alliance, despite disappointing Q3 earnings and a significant cut in guidance, is an attractive investment for long-term, dividend-focused investors due to its high dividend yield and undervaluation.
  • Walgreens' issues are temporary and not a threat to its financial viability due to the company's cost-cutting measures, stable operating expenses, recovering net income, and expanding margins.
  • However, the potential risks include a possible recession, inflation, and healthcare-specific risks.
  • The company's track record of maintaining its dividend is not in jeopardy.
  • WBA stock's current price weakness provides an excellent opportunity for investors to build or augment a position in Walgreens.

Full shopping cart with pills and shopping cart with money on blue background. Pharmacy concept.

Walgreens Q3 Earnings & Dividend

Do you know the only thing that gives me pleasure? It is to see my dividends coming in.

John D Rockefeller

Healthcare and Consumer Staples are known for being

Walgreens Q3 Earnings Breakdown

Walgreens Q3 Earnings Report

Walgreens 5 year DCF

Walgreens Peer comparison

Walgreens Financial Performance

A lot is moving in the right direction at Walgreens (valueinvesting.io)

Walgreens EPS Surprise Historic Expectations

Walgreens Stock Dividend Summary

WBA Stock Dividend Grade

WBA Stock Total Return

Walgreens Earnings Projections

Walgreens Financial Effectiveness

WBA Financial Strength

WBA Stock Quant Grades

WBA Stock Dividend Consistency

This article was written by

Christopher Robb
Christopher Robb
602 Followers
I was Senior Writer and Vice President at Fundstrat Global Advisors for over 2 years. Prior to that, I was Senior Research Analyst at Dentons, now the world's largest law firm. I focus on company management, fundamentals, earnings, contrarian investing, and the effects of geopolitical developments on risk assets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (32)

G
GuyRien1
Yesterday, 7:02 PM
Premium
Comments (5.35K)
@Christopher Robb Is there really no danger of the dividend being cut?
Christopher Robb
Christopher Robb
Today, 12:16 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (168)
@GuyRien1 There is always a danger of that, but given the payout ratios and trends of various financial conditions metrics I mentioned in the article, I find it unlikely. I will reassess if the payout ratio goes up and cost-cutting measures fail...
wallstreet368841
wallstreet368841
29 Jun. 2023
Comments (3.19K)
no they're better dividend stocks to buy British tobacco for instance higher yield and a lot better management! I wouldn't even look over the fence when it comes to Walgreens there's major problems there they don't know how to manage the company effectively and the margins are falling!
Christopher Robb
Christopher Robb
29 Jun. 2023
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (168)
@wallstreet368841 see the graph in the article….
1979853
29 Jun. 2023
Premium
Comments (131)
Nice article. No position in this one?
Payout ratio is only 11.65%?
w
william66
29 Jun. 2023
Premium
Comments (254)
The biggest problem is the CEO of this company. Dear bulls, Go check who the CEO is. She is not qualified to be CEO at all.
I am afraid that this compay will have big trouble enen though the economy is in good shape let alone recession.
Christopher Robb
Christopher Robb
29 Jun. 2023
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (168)
@william66 you just have to walk the dog bro...
w
william66
29 Jun. 2023
Premium
Comments (254)
@Christopher Robb Can you explain why you think that she is a good CEO. I would love to read.
Christopher Robb
Christopher Robb
29 Jun. 2023
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (168)
@william66 6.7% yield. The yield is more than half the payout ratio. I’d say those are pretty big lines to color in even if she’s not a natural artist. You could make a cat CEO and there would still be a pretty good chance the dividend still gets paid. 47 years of consistency is bigger than any one personality, and large mature companies are often better at absorbing a bad leader than young ones. But hey man, your call! Just offering what I felt was a contrarian perspective beyond the day to day noise. Walking the dog brother! 🐕 🐶 🐩
A
Always Bullish
29 Jun. 2023
Premium
Comments (2.32K)
Long WBA. It’s not often you get a Dow 30 stock whose a dividend aristocrat at these prices. This magnificent dividend yield will get you to early retirement. Sooner or later Mr Market will reprice it upward
Christopher Robb
Christopher Robb
29 Jun. 2023
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (168)
@Always Bullish well said brother! God bless.
J
Jumping frog
29 Jun. 2023
Premium
Comments (108)
@Chris Robb : how safe do you think is their dividend provided their margins have history of eroding ? Walgreens estimating boots sales value way to high than what market is willing pay if boots put up for sale in Europe . How successful will be VillageMD ? What’s the effect of retail theft rise on their stores?
A
ASSeeker
29 Jun. 2023
Premium
Comments (16)
I agree with you. I've been wanting to add to this position in my divided portfolio, and I consider this a gift. WBA is not for everyone, but, as you say, for the divided investor with a long horizon this is an opportunity. Thanks for the analysis.
11326441
29 Jun. 2023
Comments (51)
WAG the dog.
Christopher Robb
Christopher Robb
29 Jun. 2023
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (168)
@11326441 more like get paid to "Walk the Dog," my friend.
hobbes8806
hobbes8806
29 Jun. 2023
Comments (133)
When T was trading at 30 before the dividend cut the same case could have been made about that dividend aristocrat
arok79
arok79
29 Jun. 2023
Comments (5.25K)
@hobbes8806 bingo. @Christopher Robb take notes.
Christopher Robb
Christopher Robb
29 Jun. 2023
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (168)
@hobbes8806 recency bias incarnate!
Christopher Robb
Christopher Robb
29 Jun. 2023
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (168)
@arok79 I taught the weeping how to cry, and I should the clouds how to cover... up a deep blue sky, and the tears that I cry for that woman, are gonna flood you big river, and I'm gonna sit right here until I die...
