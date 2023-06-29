Walgreens Boots Alliance: A Buy For Yield Seekers After Q3 Earnings

LIgorko/iStock via Getty Images

Walgreens Q3 Earnings & Dividend

Do you know the only thing that gives me pleasure? It is to see my dividends coming in. John D Rockefeller

Healthcare and Consumer Staples are known for being countercyclical sectors that can help investors weather the storm if one is coming. However, I think it's important to remember that their high dividends and countercyclical earnings drivers are always advantageous to buying in both bull and bear markets. The benefits of compounding are augmented by consistently adding to a position, especially when yield and intrinsic value are positive versus peers.

Walgreens Q3 Earnings Report

This is the case with the subject of my article today. Thus I am making a contrarian buy call on an undervalued dividend aristocrat that long-term investors seeking proven compounders should heed. The question for dividend-oriented investors should always be, are the current issues idiosyncratic drivers that will dissipate with time, or are they threats to the businesses' financial viability? The risks facing our subject seem to be of the former variety.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) reported a Q3 earnings report that disappointed along several fronts. The dividend aristocrat hit its lowest price since 2010 as the firm missed on earnings and beat on revenue but slashed forward earnings guidance significantly from $4.45 to $4.65 to $4.00 to $4.05. Management gave the following reasons for their changed guidance:

Lower demand for COVID vaccines and testing kits

A generally strained consumer that gravitates toward value products

Labor shortages and rising labor costs were a headwind

Despite the poor showing on earnings, sales beat expectations growing 8.9% YoY

The company announced immediate cost-cutting measures to compensate for the change in guidance.

It is understandable why there was an adverse price reaction to such a large cut. This adverse price action is simultaneously an opportunity for seasoned investors who know that compounding is one of the safest ways to build wealth in the stock market if you have the time. Young bull markets are great times to buy Staples when attention is elsewhere.

valueinvesting.io

Of course, the stock's dividend is approaching 7%, which will get attention. Remember, this means that an investment will double in a decade, and this is also a yield higher than the money market funds that the fixed-income guys keep saying are a great alternative to stocks. This has not only a higher yield but a good chance that price appreciation will make it much more than double your initial investment in that ten years.

So, it's very important to remember that the stock is also undervalued based on the intrinsic value of its projected earnings, which complements the high dividend quite nicely. This is a sweet spot for those seeking compounders. White buffalo territory even. It's rare to see such an enticing dividend with solid prospects for sticking around.

This stock has a very high dividend, a track record of keeping that dividend safe, and has appreciation potential based on its earnings potential. Walgreens also has more upside than its peers when using intrinsic value methods derived from earnings projections.

valueinvesting.io

However, let's remember that the problem of poorly forecasting demand due to abnormal patterns that occurred from COVID is something many companies have faced. A stalwart like Walgreens has proved capable of navigating crises, and management tellingly did not mention that the dividend is in jeopardy. I don't think it's likely that this catalyst is what finally interrupts decades of keeping the dividend sacrosanct.

WBA Stock - The Bull Case For Dividend Investors

The Q3 revenue numbers showed a silver lining and hid the company's underlying strength, which has performed admirably in the face of COVID in many respects. Furthermore, given the scale of disruptions in vaccine demand (almost 90% lower), the overall impact on performance demonstrates it is not an existential issue. Despite the adverse price reaction, you can take comfort in the Bull case if you're a dividend investor on a longer time horizon:

Operating expenses are stable, with relief on the way. The company is aggressively cost-cutting and closing underperforming stores, which should decrease operating expenses.

Net income contracted sharply due to the unforeseen shock of COVID but has recovered sharply since. This recent guidance down merely means net income is recovering slightly less parabolically, not reversing.

The company's margins are expanding, not contracting. Tax expense is declining, and net income, earnings per share, and margins are all on an upward trajectory that is forecast to continue despite recent setbacks.

All this means that despite the recent apprehension, this stock is a great candidate for outsized total return over a long investing horizon. There are still several factors that should support the share price.

The company's projections could be affected by seasonality in both COVID demand and respiratory illness, meaning that the firm could easily outperform expectations in the increasingly likely event that recession is avoided.

A lot is moving in the right direction at Walgreens (valueinvesting.io)

The guidance change is a significant cut of around 13% at the high end, but it also seems like a mea culpa quarter for a management team that knows how to protect the dividend. As you can see, though, even though COVID and some pretty big curve balls over the last 12 years, the company has only managed to fall short of earnings expectations once annually. Quarterly misses are less relevant to investors focused on total return.

Seeking Alpha

This stock is not for you if you're strictly chasing price appreciation. However, if you're looking for total return or yield, then it's hard to see this recent price weakness as anything but an opportunity. The benefit of compounding is a miraculous thing. With the dividend yield of this stock approaching 7%, that means even if it grew at the modest rates it has been lately, the dividend alone would double your capital in about a decade.

Seeking Alpha

Dividend investing is generally done on a broader arc of time than the swing trading that seems to dominate news attention. One thing long-term investors should always keep in mind with a company when the yield is this high is the dividend's safety. You'll notice that despite this stock having a very competitive yield, it also has a payout ratio of only 11.65%.

Seeking Alpha

This is highly advantageous. Of course, the trade-off is that the dividend growth rate is low, but at the current yield, that is a weakness canceled out by other strengths.

Most of the available coverage involves short-term catalysts and major headlines that may or may not affect markets. However, for the dividend investor, much of this matters not. For most of the history of the equity asset class, dividends were one of the primary factors enticing investors. Indeed, they still represent a substantial portion of returns.

Price Return on Left Axis, Total Return on Right Axis (Seeking Alpha)

As you can see, the importance of dividends for total return over time is undeniable. Long-term investors can disregard short-term price concerns because you're getting paid to wait them out. So, for Walgreens, the question for the long-term investor is not whether there are risks and problems with the company.

So, while price weakness may deter other investors, from a long-term dividend investor's perspective, price weakness should be viewed as an opportunity to accelerate the compounding process and lock in a yield on your position.

Risks and Where I Could Be Wrong

A company this mature will always have issues with growth, costs, and profitability. One of the ways they compensate investors for the diminished prospects for growth beyond what's available in less mature sectors is with a safe dividend. Therefore, the dividend's safety becomes paramount to the investment prospects as it also significantly affects the share price.

TD Ameritrade

Despite the recent earnings miss, the overall trajectory of earnings seems to be coming out of a trough. This tailwind the share price for a company that is already fundamentally valued. The company may not be the best candidate for share price appreciation potential among peers. Still, it doesn't seem like it is entering a financial death spiral that will threaten the dividend paid and raised for 47 consecutive years.

TD Ameritrade

That being said, there are severe issues for this company that it is taking measures to rectify, mainly by new initiatives into areas that boost its competitiveness compared to rivals and by cutting costs.

As you can see above, its effectiveness lags behind its peers in several areas. Dramatic failures in either of these areas that jeopardize profitability or damage brand value could be a substantial risk.

TD Ameritrade

They could result in the company having catastrophic financial consequences, particularly in an environment where rates are likely to stay elevated. But the firm's metrics aren't particularly concerning relative to its peers. Still, the firm is currently facing a uniquely awkward time, given that COVID demand is severely curtailed.

So, if a recession does emerge, it could have a negative effect. Furthermore, if the following issues get worse or reverse, it could make the company perform worse than expected:

CRE blowup freezes credit markets

Inflation

Worse-than-expected recession

US Consumer Confidence Falls

Healthcare-specific risks get worse

Management damages brand value

On the other hand, one underappreciated upside for this stock over the years is that artificial intelligence has a lot of potentials to cut costs in lumbering industries reliant on data with sprawling physical footprints, just like Walgreens. This could mean lower costs than anticipated could boost margins if management develops an accretive strategy.

Conclusion

So, the critical question for dividend investors who view share price as an opportunity is not about whether the price will go down but whether that price decline threatens to interrupt the financial capacity to return capital to shareholders. The concern also applies to paying debts since these are senior to dividend payments in the capital structure.

Seeking Alpha

My analysis suggests that despite some legitimate reason for short-term apprehension given management slashing guidance, no current issues should give long-term investors seeking total return cause for concern. The crux of my argument is that buying a high-yielding stock with a reasonable margin of safety on valuation is an excellent use of capital for the discerning investor.

I think the current price weakness provides such an opportunity. I'd suggest augmenting this price weakness for investors who already have a position in Walgreens. If you don't have this gem in your dividend portfolio, I believe the recent price weakness is an excellent opportunity to start building a position.

I will continue monitoring the stock and the broader market for indications that this firm is becoming a dreaded value trap. Still, the positive momentum on cutting costs and improving profitability makes me think that we are more likely at a trough for this dividend aristocrat that investors interested in using dividends to achieve more stable and consistent returns can take advantage of.

Seeking Alpha

For long-term investors, few things speak louder than a record of consistency in prioritizing the interests of shareholders through thick and thin. It means you can sleep sounder knowing the risks of the day will likely be navigated successfully, just as those of the past decades were.