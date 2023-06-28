Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Investment Implications Of Generative AI

Jun. 28, 2023 10:12 PM ETADBE, AMD, AMZN, ASML, AVGO, CRM, GOOG, GOOGL, HUBS, META, MRVL, MSFT, NVDA, ORCL, TEAM, WDAY
Summary

  • The increasing demand for AI is expected to create growth opportunities for companies in the semiconductor value chain, hyperscale cloud providers, and software companies.
  • The rise in generative AI usage is particularly driving demand for GPUs, which are essential for high-volume parallel processing.
  • Large tech companies such as Microsoft, Google, and Amazon, which have dominated the public cloud sector, are also well-positioned in the generative AI field.
  • Generative AI has the potential to reshape various industries, including online advertising and software.
  • However, its implementation could also lead to higher capital expenditure and pressure on margins.

By Hilary Frisch, CFA, Naveen Jayasundaram and Anuj Parikh

Key Takeaways

We believe AI demand will create growth opportunities for companies in the semiconductor value chain enabling greater computing power; and hyperscale cloud providers and software companies through

server makeup

J.P. Morgan estimates

server makeup

J.P. Morgan estimates

AI server projected growth

IDC, J.P. Morgan estimates

inflection in AI server shipments post ChatGPT

BAML, J.P. Morgan, UBS, Visible Alpha

Public cloud growth projections

Morgan Stanley Research

Projected AI software spening

ClearBridge Investments. 2026 projections based on October 2022 IT and software spending estimates from Gartner. Total IT spending excludes devices.

This article was written by

ClearBridge is a leading global asset manager committed to active management. Research-based stock selection guides our investment approach, with our strategies reflecting the highest-conviction ideas of our portfolio managers. We convey these ideas to investors on a frequent basis through investment commentaries and thought leadership and look forward to sharing the latest insights from our white papers, blog posts as well as videos and podcasts.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT, AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, NVDA, MRVL, ORCL, META, ADBE, WDAY, TEAM, CRM, ASML either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Copyright © 2023 ClearBridge Investments. All opinions and data included in this commentary are as of the publication date and are subject to change. The opinions and views expressed herein are of the author and may differ from other portfolio managers or the firm as a whole, and are not intended to be a forecast of future events, a guarantee of future results or investment advice. This information should not be used as the sole basis to make any investment decision. The statistics have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but the accuracy and completeness of this information cannot be guaranteed. Neither ClearBridge Investments, LLC nor its information providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

