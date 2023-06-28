Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Alternative Allocations: Opportunities In Commercial Real Estate

Jun. 28, 2023 9:30 PM ETICF, USRT, FRI, IYR, VNQ, DCMB, XLRE, VNQI, RWO, RWX, IGR, IFGL, WPS, AWP, DTRE, ITB, XHB, NAIL, HOMZ, PKB, REZ, REM, RWR, PSR, JRE, KBWY, SCHH, ROOF, MORT, REET, FREL, SRET, EWRE, NURE, PPTY, SRVR, INDS, BBRE, NETL, RDOG, IVRA, REIT, FPRO
Franklin Templeton Investments profile picture
Franklin Templeton Investments
4.1K Followers

Summary

  • Based on its historical growth and income characteristics, commercial real estate (private real estate) represents a significant allocation for many institutions and family offices.
  • According to the 2022 Institutional Real Estate Monitor, real estate represents an 11% global allocation in institutional portfolios, and according to the UBS Global Family Office Report, real estate represents a 13% allocation in family office portfolios.
  • In recent years, private real estate has been more accessible to high-net-worth investors due to product innovation, as well as the willingness of institutional-quality managers to bring products to the market.

Brightly lit and empty retail space

SDI Productions/E+ via Getty Images

By Tony Davidow, CIMA®, Senior Alternatives Investment Strategist, Franklin Templeton Institute

While the financial media has focused on the headwinds for commercial real estate and the challenges the office and retail sectors face, this narrative

Why invest in private markets

Real estate is a cyclical sector

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton Investments profile picture
Franklin Templeton Investments
4.1K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) is a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton Investments. Franklin Templeton Investments provides global and domestic investment management solutions managed by its Franklin, Templeton, Mutual Series, Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management and K2 investment teams. The San Mateo, CA-based company has more than 65 years of investment experience and over $908 billion in assets under management as of May 31, 2014. For more information, please call 1-800/DIAL BEN® or visit franklinresources.com.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.