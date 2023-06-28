Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

May 2023 Passive Income Update

Jun. 28, 2023 10:23 PM ETBTC-USD, TD, TD:CA, ATD:CA, NTR, H:CA, GIS, ABBV, TXN, APD, PG, SRU.UN:CA, RIT:CA, NTIOF, AQN, TU, MSFT
PassiveCanadianIncome profile picture
PassiveCanadianIncome
2K Followers

Summary

  • The market keeps doing its thing, but there’s some sectors that seem to be screaming values at the moment, banks, telcos and REITs.
  • In April, our solar panel system generated 917.15 kWh.
  • Fertilizers will continue to play a vital role in our future of food and Nutrien is one of the best plays in that space.

blank note pad with passive income text on green wooden background.BUSINESS CONCEPT

Zolak

  • 3 sources of passive Income
  • $340.10 from dividends
  • 0 stocks/units dripped in May
  • Trailing 12 Month Portfolio Return -1.25%

    S&P 500 12 Month Total Return +1.15% for May 2023

    S&P/TSX Composite Index 12 Month -1.65% May 19th 2023

May 2023 passive Income

May 2023 passive Income

May 2023 Passive Income

This article was written by

PassiveCanadianIncome profile picture
PassiveCanadianIncome
2K Followers
In 2011 me and my wife had almost $60,000 in debt and a negative $7,000 Net Worth. Through hard work and financial education we paid all that off. Now we are focusing on increasing our Passive Income Streams to make the money work for us.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.