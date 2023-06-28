May 2023 Passive Income Update

Zolak

3 sources of passive Income

$340.10 from dividends

0 stocks/units dripped in May

Trailing 12 Month Portfolio Return -1.25% S&P 500 12 Month Total Return +1.15% for May 2023 S&P/TSX Composite Index 12 Month -1.65% May 19th 2023

It looks like for the first time in a while we have underperformed the market if we average both those out. Still pretty close.

The market keeps doing its thing, but there are some sectors that seem to be screaming values at the moment, banks, telcos and REITs. Maybe I would even add healthcare in there, of course for that sector you gotta go south of the border.

Banks offer a nice yield at the moment, but I'm sure we will continue to see more loan loss provisions. I don’t think they will be shooting up in price anytime soon. TD buying back up to 30 million shares is pretty nice here, though.

Meanwhile, Tech is on a hell of a tear once again. I built our Microsoft (MSFT) position up to 5% of our portfolio on their dip, and now it's over 8%. I keep debating trimming, but there’s just so much to like about Microsoft.

Raises/ Cuts

While there was a lot of raise announcements this month, our portfolio didn’t get any (Well we have like 3 Telus (TU) shares from selling after ex-dividend date, but for simplicity I won't count those)

Total Added Income from Dividend Raises in 2023 – Negative $77.65

Damn You Algonquin (AQN)!

May 2023 Dividend Income

5 Companies paid us this month.

Stocks May 2022 Income May 2023 Income National Bank of Canada (OTCPK:NTIOF) 104.40 (1 Drip) sold RIT ETF (RIT:CA) 67.16 (3 Drips) sold SmartCenters (SRU.UN:CA) 34.07 (1 Drip) sold Procter & Gamble (PG) - USD 21.92 31.98 Air Products and Chemicals (APD) - USD 74.52 80.50 Texas Instruments (TXN) - USD 11.50 44.64 AbbVie (ABBV) - USD 98.70 103.60 General Mills (GIS) - USD 73.44 (One Drip) 79.38 Totals 485.71 340.10 Click to enlarge

0 stocks/units Dripped in May.

Our American months! Not a single Canadian payer at the moment. Straight USD! Not bad. I like getting those USD, so I don’t need to convert currencies next time.

Our Drips (Dividend Reinvestment Program) added 0 bucks. Cash is king? Maybe these months.

Other Income

Private Investment Payment – $1000.00

1k a month, very nice!

Solar Panel Income

In April (We always get paid a month later) our solar panel system generated 917.15 kWh. Since we bring in a fixed rate of 28.8 cents per kilowatt hour, Hydro One (OTCPK:HRNNF)(H:CA) deposited $264.14 into our chequing account this month.

Last April the system generated $264.72, crazy that it’s literally 58 cents off!

Total Income for 2023 – $503.89

System Installed January 2018

Total System Cost ——–$32,396.46

Total Income Received ——–$12,676.18

_____________________________________________

Amount to Break even —- $ –19,720.28

Bring on the sun!

Total May 2023 Passive Income – $1,604.24

May 2022 Passive Income – $1,750.43

Since dividends are down and everything else is flat, this was to be expected.

Totals For 2023

Dividends Year To Date Total – $3,376.78Other Passive Income Year to date – $6,267.73Total Passive Income for 2023 —– $9,644.51

Year End Goal – $26,000 (37.09%)

5 months of the year done, we are a little behind. Come on solar…

May Stock Purchases

This month we made 3 separate purchases.

We decided the time was right to increase our holdings in Nutrien (NTR). Fertilizers will continue to play a vital role in our future of food, and Nutrien is one of the best plays in that space. They also raised their dividend by 10% this year, and I always try to grow positions we hold if they do that.

We bought 12 shares at $87.52 per share. The price is even better currently, so we may add more in the future. This purchase adds $25.44 USD yearly in forward income.

Couche-Tard (ATD:CA) – This company has done very well for us and the dividend raises have been massive. Will the change to electric really destroy the business? I don't think so. I like the move diversifying into the car wash space as well.

We added 21 more shares at 66.21 per share. This adds 11.76 in forward income.

TD Bank (TD)(TD:CA) – We continue to rebuild this position. We added 14 more shares at 78.30 per share. This adds 53.76 to our forward income.

All in all, we added $90.96 in future yearly dividend income with these purchases.

Total added forward dividend income – $410.23

Bitcoin

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) basically went sideways lately, but we continue to put 20 bucks a week into it. (June is a different story though!)

Financial Goals Update

Charities

We continue our monthly donation to The Nature Conservancy of Canada of $85.

ETF Monthly Minimum Purchase of $250

This month, we added 0 more units of XAW (XAW:CA) ETF.

Questrade is great because it offers free ETF trades and cheaper stock trading options than most Canadian brokers. $250.00 a month would kill us if we needed to pay high trading fees.

We didn’t add this month as I felt like our purchases offered a better opportunity at the moment.

May 2023 Passive Income Conclusion

While the overall income is lower yet again, it feels good to be debt-free. The totals continue to climb back up and with new capital we will be setting new records soon enough once again. I hope you all had a great month as well.

