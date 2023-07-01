Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Walgreens Boots: Discounted To 2010 Lows - Is It A Value Trap Here?

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
7.06K Followers

Summary

  • Walgreens' lowered FY2023 guidance has triggered the drastic plunge in its stock prices, especially worsened by the underwhelming FY2024 commentary.
  • It appears that the US Healthcare segment continues to underperform, with widening EBITDA losses due to the lower patient visits and increased clinic footprint.
  • However, since the segment's sales continue to grow, investors need not worry yet, especially aided by its stellar balance sheet.
  • WBA has also expanded its transformational cost management program savings to $4.1B by 2024, with more locations to be eliminated in the near term.
  • Then again, given the stock's underwhelming total returns thus far, investors that add here must also calibrate their expectations accordingly.

Money

Nodar Chernishev

The WBA Investment Thesis Remains Robust Here

We previously covered Walgreens Boots (NASDAQ:WBA) in February 2023, suggesting that the stock was a great buy at that time, due to the highly competent leadership, top and bottom-line expansion, and consistent

WBA 4M Stock Price

TradingView

WBA's US Healthcare Segment

WBA

WBA 5Y and 10Y Stock Returns Including Dividends

TradingView

WBA 1Y Stock Price

TradingView

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
7.06K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

treespace profile picture
treespace
Today, 1:25 PM
Comments (4.17K)
Excellent. Why not close all the stores and save even more money?

"Kehoe told analysts the company will have saved $3.3 billion by the end of this year, and is projecting to save “at least” $800 million in 2024. These store closures are part of its cost-cutting effort."

I don't get pharmacies. I just don't get it. They are all around me. Yet I rarely set foot in one and when I do there are scarcely a dozen customers milling about in the whole store. Not "a" store but any store in any metropolitan area anywhere. It's the same story. The selection is poor and the prices are exorbitant versus a grocery store or a grocery store with an in-store pharmacy.

I would not invest a wooden nickel in one of these money-losing operations. There's no reason for them to exist, let alone 4 or 5 different chains every square mile.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 12:28 PM
Investing Group
Comments (5.35K)
WBA, CVS and TGT all seem cheap at their current prices. I have managed to avoid WBA while I recently added to already large positions in CVS and TGT. Is retail malaise the primary cause for their major pullbacks or do they each have serious embedded individualized issues that Mr. Market feels and we cannot see? Sometimes there are none so blind as those who cannot see!
P
Prestige98
Today, 12:27 PM
Premium
Comments (13)
CVS is just a way better, more consistent company.
K
Kevin Paszli
Today, 12:29 PM
Comments (253)
@Prestige98 you are correct but the div just isn't there so it's a toss-up but I'm not taking anything away from you you are correct yeah
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.