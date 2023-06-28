Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tyler Technologies: SaaS Transition Unlocks A Significant Opportunity

Jun. 28, 2023 11:28 PM ETTyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL)
Overlooked Opportunities profile picture
Overlooked Opportunities
51 Followers

Summary

  • Tyler Technologies is a leader in integrated software for the public sector, serving clients globally with an emphasis on government entities.
  • The company is transitioning to a cloud-first model, aiming for 90+% recurring revenues, operating margins of 30%, and 20+% free cash flow margins by 2030.
  • Tyler maintains robust financial growth with accelerating revenue and high free cash flow, primarily attributed to SaaS growth and governmental transition to new platforms.
  • Capital allocation priorities are debt reduction, accretive M&A transactions, and opportunistic share repurchases.
  • TYL stock is a promising investment despite appearing overvalued, as its specialized services, strong financials, and strategic focus could lead to long-term stock growth and justify higher multiples.

Matrix of Capitol building

Olga Kaya

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) has positioned itself as a prominent player in integrated software and technology services to the public sector. With a storied 25-year track record, the company has undergone transformative shifts that have solidified its presence as a

TYL A new Growth Era

2023 Investor Day Presentation

Public Sector Solutions

2023 Investor Day Presentation

Recurring Revenue Growth

Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation

2023 Full-Year Guidance

Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation

Deleveraging Remains Our Top Priority

2023 Investor Day Presentation

Acquisition Playbook

2023 Investor Day Presentation

Opportunistic Share Repurchases

2023 Investor Day Presentation

This article was written by

Overlooked Opportunities profile picture
Overlooked Opportunities
51 Followers
Using a fundamental-based investment approach, I aim to find companies that will outperform the market over a multi-year time horizon. Opinions are formed through my research of financial statements, valuation analysis, industry tailwinds, and overlooked details in annual reports. I have seven years of professional experience in Corporate FP&A, Treasury, and Asset Management, as well as a finance degree from Purdue University. Recommendations are for research purposes only and not investment advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TYL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.