Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Spirax-Sarco: High Quality Industrial With Secular And Recurring Opportunity

Another Mountain's Rock Investing profile picture
Another Mountain's Rock Investing
2.43K Followers

Summary

  • Spirax-Sarco is an LSE-listed industrial conglomerate that holds leadership positions over their niche markets.
  • Although financials are of safe quality, the more nimble size of the company also suits long-minded investors.
  • I expect returns to rival companies who are more often the first choice for investors.
  • Whether replacing those rivals with a more aggressive allocation or merely diversifying into Spirax-Sarco, the outlook is positive.
Working at refinery oil production platform.

Smederevac

Introduction

Spirax-Sarco (OTCPK:SPXSY) is a leading producer of steam and fluid management systems worldwide thanks to a history dating back over 100 years. The company is now split into three revenue bases: Steam Specialties, Watson Marlow, and a new Electric Thermal Solutions segment. Current

This article was written by

Another Mountain's Rock Investing profile picture
Another Mountain's Rock Investing
2.43K Followers
Hello, I am an individual investor with an interest in bringing diversification of viewpoints to stock analysis and investing. This brings to point the Japanese proverb 他山之石 -ta-zan-no-ishi- which translates to "another-mountain's-rock" and denotes the importance of diversifying the sources of your knowledge in order to gain the advantage of multiple perspectives. Further, a rock represents the foundational aspects of the world a mountain supports, signifying the importance of understanding the simple fundamentals in order to succeed. As such, I cover a wide range of assets in order to find the best of every type of investing. Please consider following so we can continue down this path of knowledge together, and hopefully, I am able to provide some novel insights for you with every article. Thanks for reading.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NJDCY, SPXSY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.