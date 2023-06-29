Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Volkswagen: Our Thoughts Post Capital Market Day, Buy Confirmed

Mare Evidence Lab
Summary

  • Volkswagen highlights ten key takeaways on how the company will close the profitability gap versus its peers.
  • CAPEX on sales will decelerate from the 2023 peak.
  • Supportive sum-of-the-part valuation and at a P/E level, the company remains cheap.
  • Dieselgate scandal is almost over in the US.

Volkswagen Bus Type 2 T1 camper van driving through the countryside

Sjo/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

On 21 June, Volkswagen AG (OTCPK:VWAGY, OTCPK:VLKAF, OTCPK:VWAPY) (OTC:VLKPF) hosted a capital market day. The company presented a ton of information, which took us quite a while to digest. Volkswagen laid

Volkswagen targets

VW 10-Point-Program

Volkswagen BEV new architecture

PowerCo development

Volkswagen unit accelleration

Volkswagen equity investments

Mare past analysis

This article was written by

Mare Evidence Lab
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VWAGY, VLKAF, VWAPY, VLKPF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

