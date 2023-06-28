Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Post Earnings Analyst Call Transcript

Jun. 28, 2023 11:28 PM ETMicron Technology, Inc. (MU)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.33K Followers

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Post Earnings Analyst Conference Call June 28, 2023 6:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Farhan Ahmad - VP, IR

Mark Murphy - EVP & CFO

Manish Bhatia - EVP, Global Operations

Sumit Sadana - EVP & Chief Business Officer

Conference Call Participants

Toshiya Hari - Goldman Sachs Group

Aaron Rakers - Wells Fargo Securities

Joseph Moore - Morgan Stanley

Sidney Ho - Deutsche Bank

Vivek Arya - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Karl Ackerman - BNP Paribas Exane

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Micron's Post-Earnings Analyst Call. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to introduce your host for today's program, Farhan Ahmad, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Farhan Ahmad

Thank you, and welcome to Micron Technology's fiscal third quarter 2023 sell-side analyst call back. On the call with today are Sumit Sadana, Micron's Chief Business Officer; Manish Bhatia, our EVP of Global Operations; and Mark Murphy, our CFO.

As a reminder, the matters we are discussing today include forward-looking statements regarding market demand and supply, our expected results and other matters. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made today. We refer you to the documents we filed with the SEC, including our most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q for a discussion of the risks that may affect our future results.

Jonathan, we can now open the Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

And our first question comes from the line of Toshiya Hari from Goldman Sachs.

Toshiya Hari

Can you hear me okay?

Mark Murphy

Yes, we can hear you.

Farhan Ahmad

Yes, Toshiya.

Toshiya Hari

Okay. Great. Mark, maybe on the CAC dynamic. I know there was a question on the main call as to what's assumed in the current quarter. I

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.