Walgreens: Buy The Massive Drop

Jun. 29, 2023 7:30 AM ET
Gen Alpha profile picture
Gen Alpha
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The company has seen 9% YoY constant currency revenue growth and is implementing cost-saving initiatives and investing in new growth areas.
  • WBA is planning to build a 'pharmacy of the future', with micro-fulfillment centers, tech-enabled centralization of in-store activities, and tele-pharmacy solutions.
  • Despite risks such as a protracted recession and increased competition, WBA's low price and high dividend yield make it an attractive stock.
Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Earnings time is my favorite time to go shopping, because negative market reactions to results and guidance can create great buying opportunities for long-term value investors.

Such appears to be the case with Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA), which I last covered

Gen Alpha profile picture
Gen Alpha
15.74K Followers
Build sustainable portfolio income with premium dividend yields up to 10%.

I'm a U.S. based financial writer with an MBA in Finance. I have over 14 years of investment experience, and generally focus on stocks that are more defensive in nature, with a medium to long-term horizon. My goal is to share useful and insightful knowledge and analysis with readers. 

I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WBA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not an investment advisor. This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute as financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform due diligence and draw their own conclusions prior to making any investment decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (49)

the-end-game profile picture
the-end-game
Yesterday, 10:06 AM
Comments (84)
Dividend is safe, they will even raise it by a penny come August.

WBA are 170 year old company. They are in a middle of reinventing themselves. Some pain this year, next year it's back to growth and income.
VoiceofSanitySometimes profile picture
VoiceofSanitySometimes
Yesterday, 6:36 AM
Investing Group
Comments (5.8K)
For those focused on the dividend, it was asked about on the conf call and this was the response

"Okay. Let me cover dividend first, and just -- I want to emphasize in ’24, we are giving commentary that operating income will grow low-to-mid-single-digit. And we clearly have a lot of work to do on cash flow. And first one is EBITDA, so we see strong growth next year. And the second one is we're building out incremental working capital programs and we're significantly curtailing our capital expenditures. So I want to make it crystal clear, we are absolutely committed to the dividend, absolutely committed, both to the dividend and to our investment grade rating.

And I would point out we did highlight specifically in the prepared comments that our stake in ABC is still worth $5 billion. So we -- while we're going through the short-term transformation, we do have plenty of firepower going forward. Bear in mind, as you look at our numbers on cash flow, we're investing approximately $1 billion of free cash flow in healthcare this year. And as we move forward into the future and it starts breaking even on an EBITDA basis, that $1 billion quickly becomes a cash flow generation tool. But we are getting into incremental and much more aggressive actions on capital and working capital in the short-term."

Basically an admission that they can't cover the div, but a hint that they would be willing to sell more shares of ABC to keep the div going. The 2nd paragraph of that response is fascinating to me, because most would have ended their comment with the 1st paragraph.

All in all, I found their conf call refreshingly honest about their problems. Mgmt spun them as "opportunities", but that is mgmt's job. I came away from that call a believer that mgmt thinks they have a real turnaround plan. That is certainly step one. But I am much less a believer than mgmt can execute that plan so flawlessly that there are no serious bumps in the road (e.g., div cut). I think this is a competent mgmt team in a very difficult industry (if you want bad, look at RAD), but competent may not be good enough to take on all the issues WBA has right now.
Swole profile picture
Swole
Yesterday, 7:13 AM
Premium
Comments (88)
@VoiceofSanitySometimes that made me feel worse, usually when a CEO talks about how committed they are to dividend it gets cut.
Intel did exactly that, then cut dividend by half months later.

But I don't think they will touch it due to being a Div. aristocrat. They won't want to lose that status.
Gen Alpha profile picture
Gen Alpha
Yesterday, 12:57 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.08K)
@VoiceofSanitySometimes Depends on how you look at it. Are they monetizing the ABC shares to fund their healthcare transition, or are they using it to fund the dividend? Money is fungible and it all comes out of the same bucket at the end of the day. Btw, I take the former view.
Bikerron1 profile picture
Bikerron1
Yesterday, 6:29 AM
Premium
Comments (1.55K)
I like WBA, but it needs new Management. Pay down debt and buy the shares back. But what the stock has done in the last ten years has been terrible. I thought I was buying it at a good price when I started buying at 31.50, wrong!
Richman101 profile picture
Richman101
Yesterday, 12:53 AM
Comments (299)
The absolute hatred this stock is receiving in the comments section makes the contrarian investor in me think there may be an opportunity here.
M
Minor Enthusiast
Yesterday, 7:57 AM
Comments (479)
@Richman101 classic capitulation.
Ted Waller profile picture
Ted Waller
Yesterday, 10:26 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (5.23K)
@Richman101 Pretty much everyone who has owned WBA in the last 8 years has lost money, sometimes a lot. The haters have good reasons for doubting the turnaround.
Et20 profile picture
Et20
Yesterday, 12:39 AM
Comments (2.19K)
How much of the headwind is due to shop lifting?
t
tone33139
29 Jun. 2023
Comments (581)
WBA stands for won’t buy again. Stock sucks!
Trader 611 profile picture
Trader 611
29 Jun. 2023
Comments (1.13K)
Dumpster fire. That’s all. Many better places to park cash or investment dollars. BTI for one, better yield and better prospects.
r
radhakota
29 Jun. 2023
Comments (120)
It is a 10 year low and any price you bought the stock, you lost money. It's a total execution failure. It's a value trap and potential dividend cut.
theWayissimple1111 profile picture
theWayissimple1111
29 Jun. 2023
Comments (556)
Overpaid and underperforming CEO...that's all you need to know.
Ted Waller profile picture
Ted Waller
29 Jun. 2023
AnalystPremium
Comments (5.23K)
There has been a steady stream of "buy the dip" WBA articles since it was 80 eight years ago, so they have to be taken with a big grain of salt. I fell for it at 60, then sold at 45 last year when I realized what a dog the stock and company are.
s
slave3
29 Jun. 2023
Premium
Comments (2)
@Ted Waller im falling for it right now tbh its relaly cheap now
M
Minor Enthusiast
Yesterday, 11:21 AM
Comments (479)
@Ted Waller You should have bought at $45 and sold at $60. If you buy it today at $28 there is a decent chance you will be able to sell it at $35 or higher.
Ted Waller profile picture
Ted Waller
Yesterday, 11:31 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (5.23K)
@Minor Enthusiast You obviously are not a long term holder of WBA, or if you are you are you don't care about losing money.
P
Pmg1959
29 Jun. 2023
Premium
Comments (1.93K)
Appalling management. However you could argue that management will change.
M
Matt Waters
29 Jun. 2023
Comments (135)
I'm sure I'm missing something, but what's with the $10 bil in Current Assets minus Current Liabilities? Operating cash flows (which mostly exclude opioid settlement) is $1.2 bil for first 9 months. FCF is negative with PP&E additions subtracted.

So, um, where's the $10bil gap going to come from?
Y
Yoman1289
29 Jun. 2023
Comments (155)
6.4 times earnings!! Massive BUY
M
Minor Enthusiast
29 Jun. 2023
Comments (479)
Chart is ugly, but fundamentally WBA is a buy. Potential catalysts include activist investor, acquisition/PE, mandatory vaccination for moth flu.
MickeyD77 profile picture
MickeyD77
29 Jun. 2023
Comments (374)
Do they break out the VillageMD sector in their report? It should be generating some income by now.
pasta man profile picture
pasta man
29 Jun. 2023
Comments (426)
Most of WBA's are stand-alone stores. The value of their real estate, over 9,000 stores in 50 states, would be an interesting metric.
C
Chiron75
29 Jun. 2023
Comments (423)
@pasta man don’t they lease most of the real estate?
M
Marcelito
29 Jun. 2023
Comments (75)
@Chiron75 yup. 3.6% of Realty Income revenue comes from Walgreens
Swole profile picture
Swole
Yesterday, 7:09 AM
Premium
Comments (88)
@pasta man they lease, not own.
d
d0d0ramefasolated0
29 Jun. 2023
Comments (2.26K)
It's a value trap and the dividend has to be cut. Mgmt is poor and its hard to say but it preceded the current bad mgmt. I should have stuck with just cvs. Locally the cvs and Walgreens might as well be the same co and are slammed full. My bad and you are forewarned.
A
Always Bullish
29 Jun. 2023
Premium
Comments (2.32K)
Long WBA. First bought long before they bought boots in England Duane Reed in Ny and most of the Rite Aids plus Village MD so they are exceedingly larger now and the price is now what I paid. What a bargain. Added more shares. It’s not often you get a bargain whose a dividend aristocrat with a mouth watering yield and a Dow 30 stock with a CEO that bought 340,000 dollars worth recently at about 34.00. Want to retire early and live off your dividends? This one will help get you there.
theWayissimple1111 profile picture
theWayissimple1111
29 Jun. 2023
Comments (556)
@Always Bullish 340k is nothing...maybe 10% of annual stock option grants.
AlphaElephant profile picture
AlphaElephant
29 Jun. 2023
Comments (2K)
I’m sticking with CVS. Much stronger business.
T
Theo76
29 Jun. 2023
Premium
Comments (16)
@AlphaElephant agreed
Walgreen dividend unlikely to grow much if at all, possibly cut in the event of a recession. Only hope is in healthcare division which is very small part of overall revenues and losing money to boot. Sorry but I don’t see anything here. CVS pivoted and diversified long ago and is a much stronger company and better value. Walgreens could languish in the mid to high 20’s for several quarters.
T
Theo76
29 Jun. 2023
Premium
Comments (16)
And that’s coming from someone with still a small long position. After the earnings I took the loss on a good portion of my holdings. When a company reduces earnings for the year but a double digit percentage and provides an underwhelming forecast even I admit that it’s time to move on, mistake made.
k
katmandu100
29 Jun. 2023
Investing Group
Comments (8.07K)
WBA on watch list.
