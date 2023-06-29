naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Earnings time is my favorite time to go shopping, because negative market reactions to results and guidance can create great buying opportunities for long-term value investors.

Such appears to be the case with Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA), which I last covered here back in December, highlighting its digital sales growth and cost savings initiatives. In this article, I provide an update on the company and discuss why the recent drop creates a good buying opportunity for high income.

Why WBA?

Walgreens bills itself as "America's Drugstore" with a 170-year history and 13,000 locations in the U.S., Europe, and Latin America. Its stock was already cheaply valued before its fiscal Q3 earnings release, but has gotten even cheaper since disappointing investors with reduced earnings guidance.

On the surface, things don't look all that bad, as WBA achieved 8.9% YoY constant currency revenue growth, despite significantly lower demand for COVID-related services. This was driven by sales growth in the U.S. Retail Pharmacy and International segments, as well as contributions from the U.S. Healthcare segment. Adjusted EPS also grew by nearly 4% YoY.

Nonetheless, adjusted operating income was down by 26.6% due to lower COVID-related sales, additional employees in U.S. Retail Pharmacy (higher payroll costs), and planned investments in U.S. Healthcare, as WBA continues to ramp up its primary care services with VillageMD and Shields Health Solutions. WBA also recorded a $6.8 billion pre-tax operating loss on a GAAP basis, due to opioid-related claims and litigation, which will be paid over a number of years.

What appears to have disappointed investors was the reduced adjusted EPS guidance for the full fiscal year 2023, down from $4.55 previously to $4.03 per share at the midpoint. This is based on management expectations for weaker than previously expected macroeconomic conditions, and shifting U.S. consumer spending in response to higher prices.

This makes sense, as WBA's front end products are generally priced higher compared to traditional grocery stores, due to the convenience factor that WBA offers consumers when picking up prescription medications. During good times, this may not make a big difference, but price-conscious consumers may be more wary during more challenging economic times.

It appears that management has taken the initiative in addressing these issues, bumping up its cumulative transformational cost savings target by $600 million to $4.1 billion, with $800 million in anticipated cost savings in fiscal year 2024 alone. This is all a part of management's plan to build a 'pharmacy of the future', with micro-fulfillment centers, tech-enabled centralization of in-store activities and tele-pharmacy solutions.

Micro-fulfillment centers currently cover 40% of WBA's U.S. pharmacy footprint, and utilize robotic technology to enable efficient delivery of medications to pharmacy stores. Plus, WBA's stake in AmerisourceBergen (ABC) provides a valuable source of cash to invest in U.S. Healthcare, providing $4.1 billion in cash so far this fiscal year through equity sales.

Notably, ABC stock has seen a 33% run-up in price over the past 12 months, including a strong leg up over the past 30 days, so future monetization should be even more valuable. Management updated on its primary care strategy and its growth over the past couple of years during the recent conference call:

We have also made significant progress on building our next growth engine in healthcare, rapidly establishing our portfolio of assets across the care continuum. VillageMD acquired Summit to create a leading independent care delivery platform, and we accelerated the full acquisition of Shield and CareCentrix. This segment has gone from zero sales contribution just two years ago to a run rate of $8 billion in the third quarter of 2023.

Meanwhile, WBA's dividend remains well-covered at a 48% payout ratio, based on management's full fiscal year earnings guidance of $4.03 per share. As such, I would expect for WBA to maintain its dividend aristocrat status with a small raise in the next dividend announcement. At present, WBA yields a historically high 6.6%.

The sound payout ratio also gives WBA a source of cash to invest in its growth areas as well as pay down debt. WBA has reduced its long-term debt by $1.8 billion since the end of fiscal 2022 (ended August 2022) and carries a BBB rated balance sheet with a reasonable debt to capital ratio of 47%.

Risks to WBA include a protracted recession, which would put more pressure on consumer spending. Also, increased competition from the likes of Amazon (AMZN) and CVS Health (CVS) shouldn't be ignored. Plus, there is no guarantee that management would be able to fully achieve its targeted cost savings, as its initiatives may not pan out as expected.

Nonetheless, I see plenty of potential headwinds as already being baked into WBA's low price of $29.08 with low forward PE of 7.2 (based on latest earnings guidance). At this valuation, WBA is priced for a long-term perpetual decline, but I don't believe that to be the case. While it may take time, I would expect cost-savings initiatives and new growth areas to be able to drive at least mid-single digit long-term EPS growth, making the shares a bargain at the current price.

FAST Graphs

Investor Takeaway

WBA may have disappointed investors with its fiscal Q3 earnings release, but the subsequent 9% drop in share price creates a good buying opportunity for high income and long-term value. Despite headwinds of lower COVID-related sales and macroeconomic pressures, management is taking the initiative to drive cost savings and invest in new growth areas, all while still demonstrating top-line growth. For investors willing to stomach near-term pain, WBA appears to be a great value at the current price with a high dividend yield to boot.