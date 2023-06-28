Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Boardwalktech Software Corp. (BWLKF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.33K Followers

Boardwalktech Software Corp. (OTCQB:BWLKF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call June 28, 2023 4:15 PM ET

Company Participants

Graham Farrell - IR

Andy Duncan - President & CEO

Charlie Glavin - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Mike Stevens - Echelon Wealth Partners

Kris Tuttle - Blue Caterpillar

George Melas - MKH Management

Florian Buschek - Breakout Investors

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Boardwalktech Software Corp. Fiscal Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2023 Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Also note that this call is being recorded Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Graham Farrell. Please go ahead.

Graham Farrell

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and welcome everyone to Boardwalktech’s quarterly conference call. This call will cover Boardwalktech’s financial and operating results for the full year and fourth quarter of 2023 period ended March 31, 2023. Following our prepared remarks, we will open the conference call to a question-and-answer session. Call today will be led by Boardwalktech’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Andy Duncan, along with the company’s Chief Financial Officer, Charlie Glavin.

Before we begin with our formal remarks, I would like to remind everyone that some of the statements on this conference call may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not necessarily limited to, financial projections or other statements of the company’s plans, objectives, expectations or intentions. These matters involve certain risks and uncertainties. The company’s actual results may differ significantly from those projected or suggested and any forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors which are discussed in detail in our regulatory filings.

Today, we issued our fourth quarter and annual fiscal 2023 financial results, a copy of

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.