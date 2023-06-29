Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
GDX: Crash Risks Rising As Cash Crunch Intensifies

Stuart Allsopp
Summary

  • The VanEck Gold Miners ETF has lost 18% since May, with downside momentum building in gold since it failed to maintain the $2,000 level. Free cash flows from their 2021 peak, indicating a potential further crash in the GDX.
  • The GDX ETF tracks the NYSE Arca Gold Mining Index. The ETF's already low yield of 1.6% is at risk of declining as free cash flows across the sector continue to dry up.
  • The gold mining sector's balance sheet is healthier than in 2015, but the prospect of negative free cash flows, falling dividends per share, and a rise in equity issuance could lead to a crash in the GDX.

stack of shiny gold bars on financial gold price graph 3d illustration

monsitj

The VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) has lost 18% since its May peak, more than double the loss seen in gold prices over this time. Downside momentum appears to be building in gold since its failure to hold on to the $2,000

chart

Gold, 10-Year and 5-Year TIPS Yield (Bloomberg)

Chart

GDM Free Cash Flows per share (Bloomberg)

Chart

GDM Price/Book and Price/Sales (Bloomberg)

Stuart Allsopp
I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of GDX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Z Hu
Today, 1:29 AM
hmm, The author is comparing the rise in interest rates (a dollar strength) to a drop in gold prices, which is an established well known correlation. In addition, the author is looking at the Beta between the spot price of gold and miners, which is also highly correlated, as gold moves a little, the GDX amplifies that movement.
So if one were to seek Alpha, wouldn't this be the time to be entering the GDX? when gold drops below 1900, 1850 and possibly 1800?

Other variables the author has not discussed, would be
1. The long term, overall rising inflation due to supply constrains, which is occurring on a global scale.
2. The increasing of the debt ceiling, national debt and annual fiscal deficits, which are also inflationary, as the Feds, have to print more money to fund the deficits. (Shockwaves recently put out an article regarding this 2 weeks ago).
3. Finally the relations of foreign currency on the strength of the dollar, (namely the actions the EU, Bank of England and conversely the Chinese and the direction of their interests rates.)

NOTE: I have been accumulating gold miners this past month and will continue.
