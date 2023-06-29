Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tapestry: It's Not Luxury, But It Is An Attractive Investment

Jun. 29, 2023 1:17 AM ETTapestry, Inc. (TPR)
Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
793 Followers

Summary

  • Tapestry, the parent company of Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman, is experiencing a demand slowdown after two years of significant growth post-pandemic.
  • The company is sometimes mistakenly compared to the luxury category, but it's clearly not a luxury business.
  • In the high-end category which consists of peers like Ralph Lauren and Capri Holdings, Tapestry is significantly outperforming, with better margins and better growth.
  • The company's strength was showcased over the last several quarters, as it was able to maintain high margins and grow revenues, whereas its peers are demonstrably struggling.
  • Despite being the category leader, Tapestry trades at the category's average multiple and below its historical valuation. Thus, I rate TPR stock a Buy.

Strong Consumer Sales Number In April Hint At Wider Economic Growth

Drew Angerer

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR), the owner of the Coach, Kate Spade New York, and Stuart Weitzman brands, trades at a discount compared to its luxury peers and on par with other high-end fashion players.

The company has been relying

Results breakdown

Tapestry Q3-2023 Investor Presentation

Segment results graph

Created and calculated by the author using data from Tapestry financial reports (10-K)

Segment results graph

Created and calculated by the author using data from Tapestry financial reports (10-K)

Segment results graph

Created and calculated by the author using data from Tapestry financial reports (10-K)

Multiple comparison graph

Created by the author using data from Seeking Alpha; Data as of June 28th, 2023

Results comparison graphs

Created by the author using data from Seeking Alpha; Data as of June 28th, 2023

Chart
Data by YCharts

Results comparison graphs

Created by the author using data from Seeking Alpha; Data as of June 28th, 2023

Results summary

Tapestry Q3-2023 Investor Presentation

Guidance table slide

Tapestry Q3-2023 Investor Presentation

Financial model graph

Created and calculated by the author using data from Tapestry financial reports (10-K) and the author's projections

This article was written by

Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
793 Followers
I'm an MBA graduate with L.L.B in law. I work as a financial analyst at a large pension fund. My goal is to conduct analyses seeking to find high-quality companies with an extraordinary moat. I aim to invest in companies with perfect qualitative attributes, buy them at a reasonable price based on fundamentals, and hold them forever.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.