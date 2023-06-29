Tapestry: It's Not Luxury, But It Is An Attractive Investment
Summary
- Tapestry, the parent company of Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman, is experiencing a demand slowdown after two years of significant growth post-pandemic.
- The company is sometimes mistakenly compared to the luxury category, but it's clearly not a luxury business.
- In the high-end category which consists of peers like Ralph Lauren and Capri Holdings, Tapestry is significantly outperforming, with better margins and better growth.
- The company's strength was showcased over the last several quarters, as it was able to maintain high margins and grow revenues, whereas its peers are demonstrably struggling.
- Despite being the category leader, Tapestry trades at the category's average multiple and below its historical valuation. Thus, I rate TPR stock a Buy.
Tapestry (NYSE:TPR), the owner of the Coach, Kate Spade New York, and Stuart Weitzman brands, trades at a discount compared to its luxury peers and on par with other high-end fashion players.
The company has been relying on the strength of Coach to maintain margins in the high teens, allowing it to raise its dividend and repurchase a significant amount of shares without materially increasing its leverage.
I find Tapestry to be a mediocre investment at best, but the company should provide risk-averse investors with steady returns due to a combination of a low payout ratio and a decent 2.8% yield, in addition to low to mid-single-digit EPS growth.
---
Company Overview
Tapestry originated in 1941 as a mono-brand under the Coach name. Today, it is an accessible luxury group, after it acquired Stuart Weitzman in 2015 and Kate Spade New York in 2018. The group's brands cover the entire spectrum of the fashion luxury categories, including accessories, footwear, ready-to-wear, watches, jewelry, eyewear, and fragrance.
Coach
Coach includes global sales of Coach branded products which are distributed through 934 operated stores worldwide, e-commerce sites, and concession shop-in-shops, as well as 1,700 wholesalers and third-party distributors. The Coach segment represented 73.6% of the group's total sales in fiscal 2022, and within the segment, wholesale represented approximately 10% of total revenues.
Coach is by far the top-performing segment of the group, with decent revenue growth and operating margins quite steady above the 25% threshold. For 2023, the company expects little to no growth in the segment, as demand cools down after two years of exceptional growth post-pandemic.
Kate Spade
The Kate Spade brand was founded in 1933. This segment includes global sales of Kate Spade New York branded products which are distributed through 399 operated stores, e-commerce sites, and concession shop-in-shops, as well as 1,000 wholesalers and third-party distributors. This segment represented 21.6% of total net sales in fiscal 2022, and within the segment, wholesale represented approximately 11% of total sales.
After getting acquired in 2018, Kate Spade quickly transformed into a profitable business, with operating margins in the 8.0%-12.0% range. On the other hand, revenue growth has been lackluster, with a CAGR of 3.2% in the four years since the purchase. Similar to Coach, management expects topline stagnation for 2023.
Stuart Weitzman
Stuart Weitzman includes global sales of Stuart Weitzman branded products which are distributed through 95 operated stores, e-commerce sites, and concession shop-in-shops, as well as wholesalers and third-party distributors. This segment represented 4.8% of total net sales in fiscal 2022, and within the segment, wholesale represented approximately 34% of total sales.
This segment is clearly the ugly duckling in the group. Tapestry hasn't been able to turn this business into a profitable brand, and the top line is constantly shrinking. Luckily for Tapestry shareholders, this segment represents less than 5% of the group's operations, and I'm sure management would love to get rid of it in a sale if a bid arises.
Tapestry Isn't A Luxury House
Although the company uses the word luxury a lot, it isn't a true luxury house and this isn't just a semantics problem. Generally, luxury fashion companies trade at higher multiples, reflecting the resiliency of the luxury consumer and the significantly faster growth of luxury brands compared to lower-priced fashion categories.
If an investor were to compare Tapestry to luxury names like LVMH and Hermès, he might mistakenly conclude Tapestry is extremely cheap at current levels. However, clearly, the above list is not the right basket to compare Tapestry to. Tapestry doesn't grow in line with luxury and doesn't have the margins of a luxury business.
Tapestry Is A High-End Fashion Group
So what basket does Tapestry belong to? it belongs to a basket of companies like PVH Corp. (PVH), Capri Holdings (CPRI), and Ralph Lauren (RL). These are high-end fashion companies, that generally appeal to an above-average income customer category, but not to the extremely rich.
When we look at the high-end basket, Tapestry emerges in the middle of the pack, trading at an 11x forward P/E. However, when we compare Tapestry to this basket, its fundamentals are industry-leading by far.
As we can see, Tapestry is the best-performing company on the list, with the best EBIT margins, and the highest revenue growth. Moreover, it demonstrated resiliency over the last several quarters, whereas its high-end peers are all experiencing margin contractions and negative growth.
Guidance & Q3-23 Performance
While most of its high-end peers are struggling, Tapestry was able to beat its own guidance and market expectations. This allowed the company to raise its outlook for the year for the second quarter in a row and reaffirm its $1B returns-to-shareholders target.
Valuation & Financial Model
I used a discounted cash flow methodology to evaluate Tapestry's fair value. I assume the company will grow revenues at a CAGR of 3.6% between 2023-2030, which is below the lower end of growth expectations for the luxury fashion market.
I project EBITDA margins to recover gradually up to 21.7%, as I expect the company to return to its historical average profitability in Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman while maintaining the 30.0% level in Coach.
Taking a WACC of 11.5% and adding Tapestry's net financial debt position, I estimate the company's fair value at $11.6B or $50.0 per share, reflecting a 16.1% upside compared to the market price at the time of writing. This valuation represents a 12.5x forward P/E, which is in line with the company's historical average.
Risks
The major risk I see with Tapestry is the potential inability to return to topline growth in 2024 and beyond. The valuation is cheap, the leverage is low, the margins are decent, and the dividend is safe. So in what scenario does the stock decline materially? most likely it's a scenario of decreasing demand for its somewhat mediocre brands.
Remember, high-end retail is exactly the opposite of a recurring revenue model, and a certain year's performance doesn't form a baseline for the next year. Every year the company needs to innovate with new styles and new collections, as well as market them successfully. Aside from the distribution infrastructure, nothing promises Tapestry will succeed with that task. However, historically, we know that Tapestry has been able to outperform its peers, and its current valuation isn't too demanding.
Conclusion
Tapestry isn't a luxury group. Comparing it to luxury companies would be a mistake and lead investors to think the company is underperforming.
Tapestry belongs to the high-end apparel category, and in this category, the company is the best performer by far in terms of revenue growth and margins. Moreover, it was able to maintain a high margin and decent revenue growth over the last several quarters, unlike the rest of its peers.
Despite its significantly better fundamentals, Tapestry trades close to its peers' average multiple, and below its historical valuation. Thus, I rate TPR stock as a Buy and recommend it to risk-averse investors who are looking for safe and steady returns.
