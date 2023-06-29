Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Crown Castle: Dividend Underpinned By Strong Fundamentals And Secular Growth

Jun. 29, 2023 1:19 AM ETCrown Castle Inc. (CCI)1 Comment
Roberts Berzins, CFA
Summary

  • Crown Castle, a U.S. equity REIT, is an attractive investment opportunity due to its robust fundamentals, including a strong balance sheet, a target of 7-8% annual dividend growth, and exposure to long-term tailwinds in the data and connectivity segment.
  • Despite underperforming the overall equity REIT market by 46% in the past three years, CCI's assets are all based in the U.S., making it immune to foreign exchange risk and regulatory uncertainties. Its predictable income streams and defensive characteristics make it an appealing investment.
  • The company's focus on the small cell segment, which is expected to benefit from increased demand as 5G networks replace 3G and 4G, and its ambitious capital expenditure plans for 2023, further strengthen its position.
  • Currently, CCI trades at a price-to-FFO ratio of 14.4x, significantly below the sector average.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) is a pure-play U.S. equity REIT, which owns and leases communication infrastructure objects consisting of towers, small cells and fiber solutions. CCI has more than 40 thousand towers, about 120 thousand small cells and ca. 85 thousand route miles of

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins, CFA
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

S
Sfinski
Today, 1:49 AM
Seeking alpha shows declining FFO estimates until at least 2025. This wont affect the dividend growth estimates?
