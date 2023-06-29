Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Owens Corning: A Company With Steady Growth And Future Potential

Jun. 29, 2023 1:19 AM ETOwens Corning (OC)1 Comment
The Pineapple Investor
Summary

  • Owens Corning has shown steady growth over the past decade, with an 84.4% increase in revenue and a 1139% growth in free cash flow, despite inconsistent return on equity.
  • The company's debt has only increased modestly, indicating financial stability.
  • Analysts predict a near-term decline in earnings for OC due to inflation, high interest rates, and geopolitical tensions.
  • The company is making strategic investments to enhance its future earnings potential, including optimizing manufacturing networks, expanding production capacity, and launching new products.
  • A discounted cash flow analysis suggests that OC may currently be undervalued, potentially leading to a gain for investors. Additionally, the company's historical performance and strategic initiatives suggest that it could outperform market expectations in the future.

Construction workers fitting insulation

ferrantraite

Opening

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) is a global company that operates in the home building products industry and specializes in manufacturing and marketing insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials. The company operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. Owens Corning distributes its products to

OC Revenue Data

Data by Stock Analysis

OC Free Cash Flow Data

Data by Stock Analysis

OC Total Debt Data

Data by Stock Analysis

OC ROE Data

Data by Stock Analysis

OC Return Data

Data by Seeking Alpha

OC Earnings Estimate Data

Data by Seeking Alpha

OC DCF Data

Author's Work

This article was written by

The Pineapple Investor
I seek to invest in companies with business models I understand and have a proven track record for growth and profitability, little to no debt, and selling for an attractive valuation. I believe holding a concentrated portfolio of these types of businesses will generate results, perhaps not immediately but eventually. "Rule Number One: Never Lose Money. Rule Number Two: Never Forget Rule Number One" - Warren Buffett

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

OverTheHorizon profile picture
OverTheHorizon
Today, 1:32 AM
Premium
Comments (10.87K)
Buy?

“Analysts predict a near-term decline in earnings for OC due to inflation, high interest rates, and geopolitical tensions.”
www.investopedia.com/...
