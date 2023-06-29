Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

UPS Stock Is Not Undervalued Versus Its Peers

SM Investor profile picture
SM Investor
2.54K Followers

Summary

  • UPS, a global leader in supply chain management, has experienced fluctuations in its stock price and revenues due to the COVID-19 pandemic, economic uncertainties, and reduced consumer spending.
  • The company's financial analysis shows that despite a decrease in revenue and profit in the most recent quarter, UPS has sufficient cash balance and free cash flow to meet its short-term obligations and dividend payments.
  • However, the company's valuation metrics indicate that its stock price is not undervalued.
UPS Delivering

Juanmonino

Introduction

As a global leader in supply chain management, United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) offers a wide range of products and services across approximately 220 countries and territories. Their comprehensive offerings include transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, and insurance. To ensure reliability

This article was written by

SM Investor profile picture
SM Investor
2.54K Followers
SM Investor focuses on medium to long-term investments, analyzing companies' financial metrics such as cash flow, growth, and valuation. As financial analysts with real market education and experience, we cover diversified portfolios including growth and value equities, and dividend stocks (including IREITs and RICs). Our approach involves using diversified value investing strategies to identify profitable companies with strong financials and low risks at bargain prices.It is important to note that SM Investor has a partnership with Ms. Sara Vaez, a financial analyst who holds a Master's degree in Financial Economics from Illinois State University, USA. This collaboration enhances our analysis by incorporating economic factors and their impact on companies' operations and financials.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

OverTheHorizon profile picture
OverTheHorizon
Today, 1:41 AM
Premium
Comments (10.87K)
“With a month before strike deadline, Teamsters walk away from talks with UPS”
www.cnn.com/...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.