Abbott Laboratories Is A Hold Due To Its High Valuation

Jun. 29, 2023 1:47 AM ETAbbott Laboratories (ABT)
Khen Elazar
Summary

  • I analyzed Abbott Laboratories, a healthcare company with a diversified portfolio that includes pharmaceuticals, diagnostic products, nutritional products, and medical devices.
  • I believe Abbott has potential growth opportunities in diabetes care and cardiovascular diseases, with significant worldwide exposure allowing for increased sales in various markets. However, the company faces risks such as declining demand for Covid tests, competition, and a high valuation.
  • In my opinion, shares of Abbott Laboratories are HOLD due to their high valuation. The shares would be attractive at a P/E ratio of 16-17 or a P/E ratio of 19 once the company returns to its growth path.

Introduction

As a dividend growth investor, I seek new investment opportunities in income-producing assets. I often add to my existing positions when I find them attractive. I also use market volatility to my advantage by starting new positions to diversify

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Fast Graphs analysis

Fast Graphs

This article was written by

Khen Elazar
Hi everyone, my name is Khen Elazar and I am 30 years old. I am investing in the stock market since I was 17 years old. I did it with the help and guidance of my Father who is an investment adviser. I used to invest in value and growth stocks, and in Israeli junk bonds. Over the past several years, I have been investing mainly in dividend growth stocks. I also enjoy reading and study new subjects. I am a political junkie and Sport enthusiast, mainly soccer and NBA.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABBV, ABT, JNJ, MDT, BDX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

