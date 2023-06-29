Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Its Business In Tatters, Could Gome Be Morphing Into A Commercial Property Owner?

Jun. 29, 2023 1:05 AM ETGOME Retail Holdings Limited (GMELF)
Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.64K Followers

Summary

  • Gome’s auditor resigned over a wide range of financial issues disclosed last week, though the company expects to file its overdue 2022 annual report as soon as next month.
  • The former retailing highflyer may be considering a transformation to property owner, following an acquisition last year and development of a major mixed-use project.
  • Despite Gome’s woes, it’s worth noting the company still had a sizable market cap of about HK$5 billion ($638 million) at the time of its trading suspension.

Office space for lease or sale with city view

xavierarnau

Huang Guangyu, once China’s richest man, started out as a trash collector and refurbisher of used appliances before striking out in 1987 to start up Gome Retail Holding Ltd. (OTCPK:GMELF), a name that was once synonymous with

This article was written by

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.64K Followers
Got a great investment idea on a US- or Hong Kong-listed China stock but don't know how to spread the word? We can help! Contact us at investors@thebambooworks.com. Bamboo Works (www.thebambooworks.com) is the premium source for news and analysis on Chinese companies listed in the United States and Hong Kong, with a strong focus on mid-cap and also pre-IPO companies. Contact us at info@thebambooworks.com to learn about opportunities for sponsored content.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.