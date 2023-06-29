naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

~ by Snehasish Chaudhuri, MBA (Finance)

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) is a REIT ETF that is managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors. It invests in stocks of real estate investment trusts operating across diversified real estate segments of the US economy. However, almost 60 percent of its investments are in specialized REITs, industrial REITs, and healthcare REITs. Remaining 35 percent has been invested in retail REITs and residential REITs. The fund generated steady returns between 2 percent to 4 percent but has been a disappointment in terms of its stock price. In the longer run, this fund may perform well if retail, residential, and healthcare REITs started posting high returns. However, during the coming months, due to rising inflation and interest rates, higher level of unemployment, and increasing economic uncertainty, these REITs likely will have a tough time.

IYR Has Been Able to Generate Steady Yield Irrespective of Market Situation

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF uses representative sampling techniques to create its portfolio and benchmarks itself with the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Capped Index. The fund has an asset base of almost $2.74 billion, with an expense ratio of 0.39 percent. IYR has a very low turnover ratio of 9 percent. IYR is currently trading at par with its NAV, and the weighted average PE of its portfolio is very high at 27.34. The fund was formed on June 12, 2000, and for the past 23 years, has been paying quarterly dividends on a consistent basis. Prior to the covid-19 pandemic (2012 to 2019), IYR used to generate a yield in a range of 3 to 4 percent. Post-pandemic, that range has come down between 2 to 3 percent. Total returns, however, were discouraging for its investors.

Specialized & Industrial REITs are in Demand in the Period of Economic Uncertainty

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has invested three-fifths of its entire portfolio in stocks of specialized REITs, healthcare REITs, and industrial REITs. Since the onset of covid-19 pandemic, industrial REITs, infrastructure REITs, and self-storage REITs have performed much better than others, such as office REITs, healthcare REITs, data center REITs, hospitality REITs, or diversified REITs. Residential REITs and retail REITs also lagged earlier, but have started posting better FFO growth since 2022. IYR’s investments in industrial REITs included Prologis, Inc. (PLD), LXP Industrial Trust (LXP), First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR), Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (COLD), EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP), Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR), and STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG).

Investments in specialized REITs included some of the world’s largest self-storage REITs - Public Storage (PSA), Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR), CubeSmart (CUBE), Life Storage, Inc. (LSI) and National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA); Communication tower infrastructure REITs trio - American Tower REIT Corporation (AMT), Crown Castle Inc. (CCI), and SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC); global leader for storage and information management services - Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM), online marketplace - CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP); and world's largest gaming facilities REITs - VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) and Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI).

Price Performance of Specialized REITs & Industrial REITs was Encouraging

Specialized REITs and industrial REITs have been the best-performing sector since the covid-19 pandemic started in early 2020. Russian invasion of Ukraine, pandemic-related slowdown has created huge demand for industrial spaces, as well as for specialized infrastructure such as mobile towers, storage space, information management services, etc. During the past five years, Barring NSA and LXP, all other stocks generated a price growth between 35 to 110 percent. It is worth mentioning that most of the stocks in IYR’s current portfolio are more or less part of its core portfolio since October 2019.

Healthcare REITs Failed to Deliver Returns, But Have Long-Term Growth Potential

Nine of the largest healthcare REITs - Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK), Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW), Welltower Inc. (WELL), Ventas, Inc. (VTR), Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR), Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI), Physicians Realty Trust (DOC), Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (SBRA) and National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI) were part of IYR’s portfolio. Unfortunately, these REITs failed to register price growth. Except WELL, not a single stock was able to record positive price growth during the past five years. However, I am optimistic about this sector. Healthcare REITs suffered primarily due to excess capacity, which may not be the case in the future.

Various Residential REITs & Retail REITs Feature Among IYR's Major Investments

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF invested another 35 percent of its assets in retail and residential REITs. Residential REITs included UDR, Inc. (UDR), Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE), AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB), Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH), Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA), Equity Residential (EQR), Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI), Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (ELS), Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS), Camden Property Trust (CPT), American Homes 4 Rent (AMH), and Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC). Established retail REITs such as Realty Income Corporation (O), Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG), Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM), NNN REIT, Inc. (NNN), Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC), Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT), Regency Centers Corporation (REG), and Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) are also included in IYR’s portfolio. Although there are plenty of REITs in these segments, these 20 stocks are generally popular among fund managers.

Since Covid-19 Pandemic, Residential & Retail REITs Have Been Disappointing

Performance of Residential REITs was disappointing during the past 5 years. Although a few REITs like MAA, AMH, ELS, INVH, and SUI generated a price growth between 38 to 68 percent, EQR, ESS, AIRC, and ARE registered less than 7 percent price hike. In the past one year, all these stocks recorded poor (less than 5 percent) price growth. The less said about the retail REITs, the better. During the past five years, all these stocks had a price growth lower than 5.5 percent CAGR and only KRG and SPG grew by more than 7 percent during the past one year. No wonder, IYR registered a price loss of 10.7 percent, and a total return of negative 8 percent during the past 12 months.

REITs Suffered Post-Pandemic, But Slowly Coming Back to the Growth Path

Post-covid 19 pandemic, most REITs have failed to achieve the growth rates they were generating prior to 2020. Overcapacity resulted in sluggish growth for healthcare REITs and hospitality REITs. Work-from-home phenomena during the lockdown resulted in poor demand for office REITs. Although lockdown ended, employers are preferring to stay away from high-cost office spaces. High unemployment, higher inflation, and lack of disposable income have resulted in poor growth of residential REITs and retail REITs.

REIT FFO (reit.com)

Source: REIT Fundamentals Remain Solid Amid Economic Uncertainty

However, recoveries from the pandemic period are evident across all U.S. equity REIT property sectors. Eight of the 11 property types were able to surpass their pre-pandemic FFO levels (2019), with health care, data centers, and lodging/resorts lagging. In the current economic climate, these gains are noteworthy because they are a testament to the operational performance strength of equity REITs. Still, this industry has a long way to go. Economic uncertainty will have a significant impact in the coming months too. It’s highly unlikely that all segments of the real estate sector will be able to post exceptional growth during 2023. Still, I am optimistic about the high growth potential of industrial REITs, infrastructure REITs, and self-storage REITs.

Investment Thesis

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has been a disappointment in terms of its stock price. Price growth of 2.26 percent over the past 5 years and total return of 3.37 percent CAGR (which is almost equal to its yield) doesn’t meet the requirement of growth-seeking investors. It seems that its smart investments in industrial and specialized REITs are only good enough to generate a decent yield, nothing more than that. In the longer run, this fund may perform well if retail REITs and healthcare REITs started posting high returns.

Due to rising inflation and interest rates, higher levels of unemployment, and increasing economic uncertainty, residential REITs likely will have a tough time in the coming months. The same factors will partially impact the growth of retail REITs, hospitality REITs, and Office REITs, too. However, income-seeking investors may find iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF attractive since it has been able to deliver a consistent yield irrespective of the economic scenario. A decent 3 to 4 percent yield may not be a bad enough reason to hold this fund.