Ethan Allen: A Rich And Sustainable Dividend

Jun. 29, 2023 2:21 AM ETEthan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD)
Robert F. Abbott
Summary

  • Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. offers a promising dividend yield of 5.10%, significantly higher than the S&P 500 average of 1.66%.
  • Despite a downturn in consolidated net sales, the company's free cash flow and liquidity are strong, indicating that the modest declines in revenue and earnings per share should not hinder future dividend payments.
  • The company also lists several competitive advantages, including a wide selection of custom-made products and a strong retail network.
  • However, there are potential headwinds to consider, such as a slowdown in consumer income, new home starts, and remodeling efforts, as well as the risk of material shortages or pricing issues due to its vertical integration.
  • Despite these challenges, the company is considered undervalued, with a Buy rating from Seeking Alpha and Wall Street analysts and a Strong Buy from Quants.

I Love Those Pillows

Family shopping in furniture store

SolStock

For income investors, there’s nothing like a rich dividend from an established and profitable company.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) offers shareholders that sort of promise. At the close on June 28, 2023, with the

Chart of ETD revenue

ETD Revenue Chart (Ethan Allen Investor Presentation)

Chart of ETD earnings

ETD Earnings Chart (Ethan Allen Investor Presentation)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Robert F. Abbott
Robert F. Abbott has been investing his family’s accounts since 1995, and in 2010 added options, mainly covered calls and collars with long stocks. He is a freelance writer, and his projects include a website that provides information for new and intermediate-level mutual fund investors. A resident of Airdrie, Alberta, Canada, Robert has earned Bachelor of Arts and Master of Business Administration (MBA) degrees.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

