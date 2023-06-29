Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) AI Discussion with Morgan Stanley Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 29, 2023 1:38 AM ETRoblox Corporation (RBLX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.33K Followers

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) AI Discussion with Morgan Stanley Conference Call June 28, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Daniel Sturman - Chief Executive Officer

Michael Guthrie - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Cost - Morgan Stanley

Matthew Cost

All right. Thank you, everyone, in the room and on the webcast for joining us. My name is Matt Cost from the Morgan Stanley U.S. Internet team. I am thrilled today to be joined by Dan Sturman and Mike Guthrie, the CEO and CFO of Roblox. Thank you so much for being with us. So I mean, as a programming note, the way that we're going to do this is Dan is going to run through a presentation. That should be visible both in the room and on the webcast. And then after that, we'll move to an open Q&A. So Dan, please take it away.

Daniel Sturman

Okay. Great. So again, yes, I'm Dan Sturman. I'm the Chief Technology Officer at Roblox. What I'm going to take you through today is kind of the Roblox's view of where the -- how and where the current trends and excitement around generative AI and large language models are impacting us. As I do this, I enter first a fair amount of history to give context to where we're going because I think it makes it much more understandable both on where we're at, what we're doing today and where we will go in the future. We'll touch a little bit on some key elements about Roblox business. I'm assuming most folks here kind of know what we do but I'm going to highlight the elements that I think are most material to where the technology can take us just so that we're all on the same page. I'm also going to touch a little bit on the history of AI and why we're having this

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.