Can The Elephant Stand, Walk, Run, Jump, And Fly?
Summary
- This article discusses the current financial market, comparing it to the 2007-2008 financial crisis and highlighting importance of a balanced market for consistent investment results. It emphasizes role of business cycles, macro news, and real sector indicators in shaping market perspectives.
- It introduces the concept of "Elephant Parenting," a strategy that involves preparing the S&P 500 Index for independence. The importance of this week for SPY is stressed, as it could determine whether it stands or fails, impacting its future performance.
- The article concludes by urging investors to support the "newborn Elephant" (SPY) and to stretch their investment dimension as long as possible. It warns against seeking complex and exact-forecast advice, instead advocating for a simpler, long-term investment strategy with SPY.
Introduction
A chance of having another financial turmoil like the one in 2007-08 is perhaps lower than one out of six-digit chances, but is still remotely possible because it is a part of our financial system which needs to adjust to a stream of distortions over time…
In addition to mounting uncertainties, we are haunted by our deep-seated shocks, remembering our bad experiences during the 2007-2008 market failure. We don't want to see our capital shrink in half within a couple of weeks again…
A well-match between bulls and bears is needed for a normal market, where we can play a normal-distribution probability game. An odds at any moments depends upon market cycles, market trends on selected securities, and other last-minute fine tunings, by reviewing (1) overall macro news and related specific news for selected securities, (2) global-market leads, (3) the change in morning futures, (4) daily up/down streaks, (5) the previous day's top/bottom and closing in securities in our watch lists, etc.
The current stages of business cycles and macro news are the dominant factors to visualize the current market perspective - bullish or bearish -- given our time frames to invest. Indicators of the real sector such as GDP (real) and employment data, which are the main components in coincident composite indicators, are more important than financial indicators, which are the main components in leading composite indicators. The National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) dates peaks and troughs of business cycles based on the composite indexes - coincident, leading, and (inverted) lagging.
Our daily investing may work out as expected if we establish a reliable market outlook and an intelligent market strategy. It may sometime fail with light scratches. As long as market moves within 95% in our normal-distribution probability, our investments can generate profits. We can smoothly ride on steady trends (upward or downward) as we did from 2009 to 2010. Now we have been in trendless market for almost two years since the Japanese earthquake last year. How can we cope with this situation? Any system or strategy is not perfect. Some time it works and some time it doesn't. What can we do to achieve a consistent and reliable investment result?"
(From "The RED Spread: A Market-Breadth Barometer - Can It Predict Black Swans?", Aug. 20, 2012, the italics are emphases.)
The Focus
We can smoothly ride on steady trends (upward or downward) as we did from 2009 to 2020. Now we have been in trendless market for almost three+ years since the Wrong Pandemic Recession [WPR] and ensuing Wrong Bear Market [WBM] in March 2020 (The italics are replaced words in the italics in the above quotes.)
The quoted article was published 11 years ago, in 2012. History repeats itself, but not the same way. The current case, nonetheless, is somewhat curious enough the same way, as shown in the above statement.
"What can we do to achieve a consistent and reliable investment result?" (From the above quote.)
The article focuses on answering the above question.
Elephant (SPY) Parenting
As a professional investor, I have done the opposite of the actions of most investors. As a writer, I have endeavored to stand on the bull camp all the time.
This time, in particular, I am on the Elephant (SPY) Parenting, meaning, a process that prepares your SPY for independence. As your SPY grows and develops, there are many things you can do to help your SPY.
Our Elephant (SPY) was born several days ago, as one of the key two controls, with the C/C Ratio as the other.
Twin Articles
On June 26, 2023) twine articles: 1) "The S&P 500 Index (SPY) : Are We All The Blind?" and 2)"The Dual Control System: How It Has Worked So Far?") were lifted.
The first Article (SPY) made the record of "subscriber pageviews [PVS]" on the publishing day. The first day numbers were usually around several hundreds.
The number of SPY tremendously skyrocketed over 3 K PVS, and went to the top rank among 63 articles.
On the second day (Jun. 27, 2023) SPY added more than 2.5K PVS, totaling 5.5K PVS.
Consequently, our global readers had to get out the red carpet for the Great SPY Article.
Can Elephant Stand?
The new-born Elephant is a few-days old, and He is going to stand by himself, as everybody does. The critical matter is the market should not shock him this week.
For any animal, including human beings, the first hurdle to be able to walk is to succeed in the very serious adventure of standing up.
If any disturbances such as a big noise or a physical harm affects the sitting up process, and they become crippled for life time.
Today (Jun. 28, 2023 Wednesday) is the middle of the critical week Bears and Bulls are going in Gettysburg to decide whether SPY (which was assumed as a key control in the Dual Control System) STANDs or FAILs to stand."
(The S&P 500 Index: Are We All The Blind?", Jun. 26, 2023)
This week(Jun. 26 through Ju. 30). is the end of the half of the year. Also, the end of the second quarter. If SPY failed to stand up this week, SPY would not be crippled, but His Standing would be very much delayed.
As an acutely experienced imminent (a couple of second between a couple of sessions) trading during 2010 to 2020, I am really anxious to resume the lucrative performance as soon as possible, as shown in Table 1.
As expected, the market value of all holdings as a Group was advancing steadily, but the performance of trading was still lagging.
Table 1. The Immediate-Term Trading Target
|
Status
|
Daily
|
Monthly
|
Annually
|
Stand
|
$50
|
$200
|
$13K
|
Walk
|
$100
|
$400
|
$25K
|
Run
|
$200
|
$800
|
$50K
|
Jump
|
$300
|
$1.2K
|
$75K
|
Fly
|
$500
|
$2K
|
#125K
NOTE
The author made the Table.
Concluding Remarks
In a playground, very small children stand straight, walk firmly, and run confidently. I have to admire them. They were not only very healthy, but, more importantly, they were courageous enough to attempt to Stand Up at their age before one year.
On the other hand, there are so many unhealthy children, even crippled ones in the world. There are many causes for the misery, including inherit, nutrition, and bad environment. Improper parenting is the most responsible cause.
Global investors in any country, and in any corner in your country are parents for the newborn Elephant (SPY). So every investor must be very careful to support Him because He attempts to Stand Up this week.
Investing only with Him is one of the smartest investment ways in the current evolving market. Most investors tend to search for complex and exact-forecast advice, not simple and easy one.
We have seen many Fads in our investment ground, for example:
1) some rocket-science type Messiah who analyzed many countries' government budgets and pulled out the direction of the market in the future.
2) some magic graphic showing the future prices of some popular indexes in several months.
We can't have that kind of perfect land in the market at all. So, we must come to my message: 1) With SPY, and 2) Stretch your investment dimension as long as possible. It's boring but It's surely compelling.
Good luck to all of you in your investment.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments