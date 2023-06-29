Can The Elephant Stand, Walk, Run, Jump, And Fly?

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

A chance of having another financial turmoil like the one in 2007-08 is perhaps lower than one out of six-digit chances, but is still remotely possible because it is a part of our financial system which needs to adjust to a stream of distortions over time… In addition to mounting uncertainties, we are haunted by our deep-seated shocks, remembering our bad experiences during the 2007-2008 market failure. We don't want to see our capital shrink in half within a couple of weeks again… A well-match between bulls and bears is needed for a normal market, where we can play a normal-distribution probability game. An odds at any moments depends upon market cycles, market trends on selected securities, and other last-minute fine tunings, by reviewing (1) overall macro news and related specific news for selected securities, (2) global-market leads, (3) the change in morning futures, (4) daily up/down streaks, (5) the previous day's top/bottom and closing in securities in our watch lists, etc. The current stages of business cycles and macro news are the dominant factors to visualize the current market perspective - bullish or bearish -- given our time frames to invest. Indicators of the real sector such as GDP (real) and employment data, which are the main components in coincident composite indicators, are more important than financial indicators, which are the main components in leading composite indicators. The National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) dates peaks and troughs of business cycles based on the composite indexes - coincident, leading, and (inverted) lagging. Our daily investing may work out as expected if we establish a reliable market outlook and an intelligent market strategy. It may sometime fail with light scratches. As long as market moves within 95% in our normal-distribution probability, our investments can generate profits. We can smoothly ride on steady trends (upward or downward) as we did from 2009 to 2010. Now we have been in trendless market for almost two years since the Japanese earthquake last year. How can we cope with this situation? Any system or strategy is not perfect. Some time it works and some time it doesn't. What can we do to achieve a consistent and reliable investment result?" (From "The RED Spread: A Market-Breadth Barometer - Can It Predict Black Swans?", Aug. 20, 2012, the italics are emphases.)

The Focus

We can smoothly ride on steady trends (upward or downward) as we did from 2009 to 2020. Now we have been in trendless market for almost three+ years since the Wrong Pandemic Recession [WPR] and ensuing Wrong Bear Market [WBM] in March 2020 (The italics are replaced words in the italics in the above quotes.)

The quoted article was published 11 years ago, in 2012. History repeats itself, but not the same way. The current case, nonetheless, is somewhat curious enough the same way, as shown in the above statement.

"What can we do to achieve a consistent and reliable investment result?" (From the above quote.)

The article focuses on answering the above question.

Elephant (SPY) Parenting

As a professional investor, I have done the opposite of the actions of most investors. As a writer, I have endeavored to stand on the bull camp all the time.

This time, in particular, I am on the Elephant (SPY) Parenting, meaning, a process that prepares your SPY for independence. As your SPY grows and develops, there are many things you can do to help your SPY.

Our Elephant (SPY) was born several days ago, as one of the key two controls, with the C/C Ratio as the other.

Twin Articles

On June 26, 2023) twine articles: 1) "The S&P 500 Index (SPY) : Are We All The Blind?" and 2)"The Dual Control System: How It Has Worked So Far?") were lifted.

The first Article (SPY) made the record of "subscriber pageviews [PVS]" on the publishing day. The first day numbers were usually around several hundreds.

The number of SPY tremendously skyrocketed over 3 K PVS, and went to the top rank among 63 articles.

On the second day (Jun. 27, 2023) SPY added more than 2.5K PVS, totaling 5.5K PVS.

Consequently, our global readers had to get out the red carpet for the Great SPY Article.

Can Elephant Stand?

The new-born Elephant is a few-days old, and He is going to stand by himself, as everybody does. The critical matter is the market should not shock him this week.

For any animal, including human beings, the first hurdle to be able to walk is to succeed in the very serious adventure of standing up.

If any disturbances such as a big noise or a physical harm affects the sitting up process, and they become crippled for life time.

Today (Jun. 28, 2023 Wednesday) is the middle of the critical week Bears and Bulls are going in Gettysburg to decide whether SPY (which was assumed as a key control in the Dual Control System) STANDs or FAILs to stand." (The S&P 500 Index: Are We All The Blind?", Jun. 26, 2023)

This week(Jun. 26 through Ju. 30). is the end of the half of the year. Also, the end of the second quarter. If SPY failed to stand up this week, SPY would not be crippled, but His Standing would be very much delayed.

As an acutely experienced imminent (a couple of second between a couple of sessions) trading during 2010 to 2020, I am really anxious to resume the lucrative performance as soon as possible, as shown in Table 1.

As expected, the market value of all holdings as a Group was advancing steadily, but the performance of trading was still lagging.

Table 1. The Immediate-Term Trading Target Status Daily Monthly Annually Stand $50 $200 $13K Walk $100 $400 $25K Run $200 $800 $50K Jump $300 $1.2K $75K Fly $500 $2K #125K NOTE The author made the Table. Click to enlarge

Concluding Remarks

In a playground, very small children stand straight, walk firmly, and run confidently. I have to admire them. They were not only very healthy, but, more importantly, they were courageous enough to attempt to Stand Up at their age before one year.

On the other hand, there are so many unhealthy children, even crippled ones in the world. There are many causes for the misery, including inherit, nutrition, and bad environment. Improper parenting is the most responsible cause.

Global investors in any country, and in any corner in your country are parents for the newborn Elephant (SPY). So every investor must be very careful to support Him because He attempts to Stand Up this week.

Investing only with Him is one of the smartest investment ways in the current evolving market. Most investors tend to search for complex and exact-forecast advice, not simple and easy one.

We have seen many Fads in our investment ground, for example:

1) some rocket-science type Messiah who analyzed many countries' government budgets and pulled out the direction of the market in the future.

2) some magic graphic showing the future prices of some popular indexes in several months.

We can't have that kind of perfect land in the market at all. So, we must come to my message: 1) With SPY, and 2) Stretch your investment dimension as long as possible. It's boring but It's surely compelling.

Good luck to all of you in your investment.