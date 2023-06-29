Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Honeywell Or General Electric? A Very Difficult Choice

Jun. 29, 2023 3:33 AM ETGeneral Electric Company (GE), HON1 Comment
Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Today, I'll be comparing 2 major conglomerates, Honeywell International Inc. and General Electric Company, which exhibit several similarities.
  • The 2 companies will most likely grow based on different growth drivers.
  • GE's EPS has greater growth potential in the next two years due to its lower bottom-line base resulting from recent challenges.
  • But GE, with a less diversified business structure than HON, is unlikely to have the valuation premium that Mr. Market is currently pricing in.
  • I'm choosing HON instead of GE this time around.
  • I do much more than just articles at Beyond the Wall Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Крупный план сильных мужских мышц во время армрестлинга

Wirestock/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I continue the comparison of industrial conglomerates that I began with Johnson Controls (JCI) and Carrier Global (CARR), but this time I take on two larger and more diversified companies -

Author's compilation [based on 10-Qs]

Author's compilation [based on 10-Qs]

Chart
Data by YCharts

Seeking Alpha, author's notes

Seeking Alpha, author's notes

Chart
Data by YCharts

Seeking Alpha data, author's work

Seeking Alpha data, author's work

YCharts, author's notes

YCharts, author's notes

Argus Equity Research [proprietary source]

Argus Equity Research [proprietary source]

BofA [June 15, 2023 - proprietary source]

BofA [June 15, 2023 - proprietary source]

Can't find the equity research you've been looking for?

Now you can get access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of recent Wall Street buying and selling ideas with just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing! There is a free trial and a special discount of 10% for you. Join us today!

This article was written by

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
5.44K Followers
Discover What Wall Street Is Buying

The chief investment analyst in a small family office registered in Singapore, responsible for developing investment ideas in equities, setting parameters for investment portfolio allocation, and analyzing potential venture capital investments.

A generalist in nature, common sense investing approach. BS in Finance. The thesis description can be found in this article.

During the heyday of the IPO market, I developed an AI model [in the R statistical language] that returned an alpha of around 24% over the IPO market's return in 2021. Currently, I focus on medium-term investment ideas based on cycle analysis and fundamental analysis of individual companies and industries.


Get a free 7-day trial +25% off for up to 12 months on TrendSpider with the coupon code: DS25


**Disclaimer: Associated with Oakoff Investments, another Seeking Alpha Contributor

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

T
Tatech
Today, 3:54 AM
Comments (1.28K)
You choose HON over GE...bad choice. HON doesn't have Larry Culp.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.