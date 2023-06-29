Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
High Yield Blue-Chip REITs On Sale: Realty Income And Crown Castle

Jun. 29, 2023 8:00 AM ETCrown Castle Inc. (CCI), ONOBL, TMUS, VGSIX, VGSLX, VGSNX, VNQ14 Comments
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • REITs have been pummeled over the past year and a half due to rising interest rates.
  • As a result, there are some very attractive blue chip REITs selling at compellingly discounted levels at the moment.
  • We take a look at CCI and O as two high yielding opportunities that also offer compelling long-term growth potential alongside very strong business models and management teams.
Business 3d tablet virtual growth arrow financial graph on digital technology strategy background with finance data marketing chart analysis report or success investment diagram economy screen profit.

Lemon_tm

With interest rates rising and increasingly likely to keep rates higher for longer, the interest rate sensitive REIT sector (VNQ) has gotten pummeled over the past year and a half:

Chart
Data by YCharts

Some of this sell-off has

Chart
Data by YCharts

CCI Stock

CCI Asset Overview (Investor Presentation)

Chart
Data by YCharts

O Stock

O Portfolio (Investor Presentation)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
22.07K Followers
Become a “High Yield Investor” with our 8% Yielding Portfolio.

Samuel Smith is Vice President at Leonberg Capital and manages the High Yield Investor Seeking Alpha Investing Group.


Samuel is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional by training and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering and Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and a Masters in Engineering from Texas A&M with a focus on Computational Engineering and Mathematics. He is a former Army officer, land development project engineer, and lead investment analyst at Sure Dividend.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CCI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (14)

Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Article Update Today, 8:08 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (13.38K)
Thank you for reading! What is your favorite high yield blue chip REIT at the moment?

If you found this content valuable, please consider leaving your feedback below and clicking the "like" and "follow" buttons above to help me produce more content. I would greatly appreciate it!
Arizona Native profile picture
Arizona Native
Today, 9:18 AM
Premium
Comments (86)
Just bought some more O and VICI with the TANNL buyout cash
arok79 profile picture
arok79
Today, 9:06 AM
Comments (5.25K)
I own both but am not addinf any shares currently. More downside coming. REITs are in for much more pain.
B
Baseball Addic
Today, 9:04 AM
Premium
Comments (27)
Hey Samuel. Which of the “tower” companies, if any, are in the best position to take advantage of the inevitable growth of AI? Thanks, Philip in Raleigh
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Today, 9:13 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (13.38K)
@Baseball Addic If you are looking to play AI, I wouldn't necessarily look to the tower space. That said, my top pick of the tower companies is CCI due to its valuation.
t
terrie000
Today, 9:01 AM
Comments (766)
I feel CCI stock will remain range bounce near 52w low until next year where interest rate will finally stablize and the tmobile churn is abosrbed and start fresh again. May be too early to buy now. But the div is good if not mind holding a while longer.
I, Investor profile picture
I, Investor
Today, 8:44 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (781)
I buy some O every month. It is my biggest individual holding at 5%.
Slow and steady. I’ll have a nice nest egg at retirement.
TEX1961 profile picture
TEX1961
Today, 8:44 AM
Premium
Comments (1.36K)
Adding to O monthly and on any bigger dips! Will eventually be one of my biggest holdings. Love those monthly divs and regular raises! Very long O
bill h illify profile picture
bill h illify
Today, 8:28 AM
Comments (6.37K)
Adding to both as we go. Thanks.
