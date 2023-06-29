Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CGI Inc.: Proving Why It's A Solid Long-Term Position

Jun. 29, 2023 3:52 AM ETCGI Inc. (GIB), GIB.A:CA
Wealth Analytics profile picture
Wealth Analytics
128 Followers

Summary

  • CGI Inc., a Canadian IT consulting company, has shown strong growth over the years, with net incomes growing 39% annually in the last 10 years.
  • The company's revenue mix includes managed IT and business process services, which is expected to see a 7.9% CAGR globally between 2021 and 2026.
  • Despite the potential for volatile earnings due to fluctuations in the dollar, the company's financials remain solid, with net debt decreasing yearly and cash flows growing.

Business people in the office.

VioletaStoimenova/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Rundown

Since its founding in 1977, the Canadian company CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) has grown into a massive international consulting company that boasts a $21 billion market cap. I think GIB comes across as a stable addition

The different revenue mixes the company has

Revenue Mix (Investor Presentation)

The different segment results

Segment Results (Q1 Report)

The income statement from the last report

Income Statement (Q1 Report)

Balance sheet highlights from the last report

Balance Sheet (Q1 Report)

This article was written by

Wealth Analytics profile picture
Wealth Analytics
128 Followers
I write about companies that fascinate me and that also offers investors with potential as a long-term position. I primarily focus on the energy and banking sector but every now and again venture out to other sectors too.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.