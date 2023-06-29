Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

2023 Midyear Outlook: New Regime, New Opportunities

Jun. 29, 2023 4:25 AM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPMD, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQEW, SQLV, SSLY, SSO, SSPY, STLV, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, USMF, USVM, VO, MDY, IJH, PWC, FNX, EZM, RYJ, CSD, CZA, BUL, XJH, IMCB, EWMC, SCHM, ONEO, EQAL, REGL, PTMC, JHMM, DEUS, XMHQ, FLQM, FTDS, JPME, RNMC, VFMF, VFMV, VFQY, FSMD, SFYX, SMDY, PAMC, SIXL, BKMC, HLGE, QVMM, BBMC, MIDE, VXF, IJK, VOT, RFG, FAD, FNY, IPO, CWS, IMCG, MDYG, IVOG, XMMO, BFOR, FFTY, ETHO, QMOM, JSMD, NUMG, BOSS, HAIL, VFMO, PEXL, BOUT, KOMP, QQQN, BFTR, QQQJ, MID, FRTY, PY, PEY, IJJ, VOE, DIV, DON, FAB, RWK, NVQ, YPS, IMCV, MDYV, XMVM, XMLV, VUSE, QVAL, ONEV, ONEY, NUMV, WBIY, SDVY, VFVA, DVLU, DDIV, VRAI, HOMZ, FOVL, LSAT, FSMO, RSPT, WTAI, THNQ, LRNZ, AIQ, UBOT, IRBO, ROBT, ROBO, BOTZ, ARKQ, ANEW, DTEC, SMH, XLK, IGN, IGM, IXN, IYW, VGT, IGV, PSI, PSJ, PXQ, FDN, XSD
Jean Boivin, PhD profile picture
Jean Boivin, PhD
1.06K Followers

Summary

  • Geopolitical fragmentation and rewiring of global supply chains are set to drive up production costs.
  • Economic relationships investors have relied upon could break down in the new regime.
  • Relative value opportunities from potential market mispricings are likely to be more abundant.
  • AI has been turbocharged by the roll-out of ChatGPT and other consumer-friendly tools.
  • Short-term bond yields have surged as central banks have raised rates.

Financial asset invest analysis with volume and candle stick chart

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

We are in a new macro regime that provides different but abundant investment opportunities. Persistent supply constraints are compelling major central banks to hold policy tight, creating greater macro and market volatility. We find opportunities by getting granular within asset classes

S&P 500

U.S. Fed policy rate and projections vs. neutral rate estimate

Russell 1000

U.S. technology adoption rates

Broad and static investment solutions

asset classes

Artificial intelligence

GDP

Electric vehicle

population

money market funds and bank deposits

broad asset classes

selected assets vs. broad global asset

This article was written by

Jean Boivin, PhD profile picture
Jean Boivin, PhD
1.06K Followers
Jean Boivin, PhD, is head of economic and markets research at the Blackrock Investment Institute. Prior to joining BlackRock, Dr. Boivin served as deputy governor of the Bank of Canada and as Finance Canada’s associate deputy minister and G7/G20 deputy. He has taught at Columbia Business School and HEC Montreal. He writes about the global economy, global markets and policy.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.