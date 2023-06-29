Aaron Davidson

I came across this company recently. I know I am a little late to the party. I spent a weekend at a Spartan style race and then visited some family. Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) came up a few times at the competitive event. I had never heard of it but people seemed to love it. I then spent the weekend at a family gathering. A couple of my aunts actually had it and were talking about how much they loved it. Now neither of these aunts are energy drink drinkers. It sparked my interest in this company that made energy drinks that were enjoyed by those competing in athletic competitions and also a couple of stay at home moms.

The energy drink market is massive. Statista estimates that revenue of energy and sports drinks sold worldwide amounted to approximately 159 billion USD in 2021 and estimates that it to increase to over 233 billion by 2027. Almost everyone I know who drinks energy drinks is a man. To hear two different stay at home moms talking about an energy drink really peaked my interest. The product is diverse enough to capture more of the female market and still fit into the endurance type competitions.

I decided to dig into the company after that weekend. I realized that I was late to the party. The company has already seen an explosion in sales and the stock price has run up in correlation to that. What I mostly wanted to see is what further potential does the company have to grow? Have I already missed the growth opportunities or does the company have more room to run? The stock already has a lot of high growth expectations built into it. That does not mean that there is not still more room to go. I will take a look at the current status as well as future potential of Celsius to see what kind of growth opportunities are left.

Energized Growth

The company has actually been around much longer than I expected. It was founded in 2004 and went public the first time in 2008. That did not pan out and the company was delisted. It went public again in 2017. The company has seen explosive growth since going public in 2017. You can see their sales over the last 4 years and see the explosive growth in revenues.

(in thousands) 2022 2021 2020 2019 Revenue 653,604 314,272 130,726 75,147 Click to enlarge

The stock price has followed suit and climbed as well. Climbed is an understatement. The stock has exploded. The stock price really started to take off in 2020. The price has rocketed up from $4.5 to start the year in 2020 to over $144. In a matter of 3.5 years the stock price has increased over 3,100%. I would say that is a pretty good return if you got into the stock early. The chart below shows the stock price movement over the past 5 years.

Yahoo Finance

The company has experienced massive growth in both revenues and stock price. The question is how much potential is left for the stock price to increase? A lot of that growth is currently baked into the stock price.

Capturing The Market

The energy drink market as a whole is growing but they are also stealing market share as well. MULO+C Energy CELSIUS is the number 3 energy drink brand in the US. It reached a market share of 7.5% doubling from 3.7% a year ago. The company also reported that they are the number 2 energy drink sold on Amazon with a 19% share during the last four weeks up to April 22. They have most likely benefited from the falling apart of Bang Energy. In fact, Bang and PepsiCo (PEP) had a falling out on their distribution agreement and it opened the door for Celsius. Either way it is impressive how well Celsius was able to capture some market share.

I think the company has been able to capture market share partly due to the fact they have gone after two growing markets and differentiate themselves from their competitors. The energy drink market is very competitive. The first is that they push their product as being more natural and healthy than many of the competitors. They even report in their 10K about the clinical studies to back up many of their claims on the benefits of their products. More and more people are looking for healthy and more natural products. The second thing they have done is better market towards women. I think Celsius has been able to tap into a very large and growing market by engaging the fitness market and women. The company states in the 10-K, "We believe that we provide differentiated products that offer clinically proven and innovative formulas meant to change the lives of our consumers for the better. We also believe that our brand is attractive to a broad range of customers including fitness enthusiasts." Overall I think they have differentiated very effectively.

I think they are smart to differentiate themselves and pursue a different niche rather than trying to compete directly with Red Bull and Monster (MNST).

Competitor Comparison

One of the main things I want to look at is a comparison to competitors. How much room is there for Celsius to grow its market share? What is the potential that they have based upon seeing what some of their competitors have been able to achieve? The energy drink market is extremely competitive. It is also a large market with quite a few large players. Red Bull, Monster, Rockstar, and Bang are just a few of the largest competitors.

There has been a lot of consolidation in the energy drink market. Many of the big names such as Rockstar, NOS, Full Throttle, Reign are all owned by a larger name. Monster owns NOS and Reign and Pepsi owns Rockstar and Full Throttle. Bang Energy is going through a bankruptcy process and will most likely be purchased by a larger company. Red Bull is also a private company. Rockstar sales information is not broken out by Pepsi. Bang does not have financials available due to its bankruptcy process. These things make data a little less available and make it a little difficult to make straight forward comparisons for Celsius.

The largest player in the space is Red Bull. While a private company they did report their annual revenues. During 2022, Red Bull had revenues of $10,625 million. Monster Energy is the next largest with $6,311 million in revenue. After those two it is hard to find much data. The best estimate for Bang Energy is $1,300 million, since it is going through bankruptcy there are no public filings for the company. Celsius by comparison had revenues of $654 million. Based upon the sales of the competition there is a lot of room for revenue growth if they can continue to capture market share. You can also see why it is smart to not try and beat either Red Bull or Monster at their own game. They are both goliaths.

Celsius has been able to grow at a rapid rate. It is grabbing market share and growing much faster than the competition. The chart below shows the comparison for revenue and growth rate for Celsius and the two largest competitors. It also shows the market cap for Celsius and Monster.

Celsius Red Bull Monster Revenue (millions) $654 $10,265 $6,311 Growth Rate 108% 23.9% 13.9% Market Cap (billions) 11.5 60.8 Click to enlarge

The company still has a long way to run based upon its two competitors. There is a large gap between the revenues. The market is plenty big for Celsius to continue to grow. Also due to their differentiation I feel they are actually pulling new users to the market. The market cap also has room to grow. Monster is the largest public company by a long way. I don't think that Celsius can necessarily dethrone or reach that market cap. Even if they were to achieve half the market cap of Monster then that would be nearly triple the current market cap for Celsius. There is potential for the company to continue to grow based upon the market competition. There is also always room for another competitor to come in and take some market share, damaging the growth of Celsius. So goes the free market.

International Sales

One glaring weakness in the results from Celsius is international sales. This is really where the company needs to grow in order to match up with the competition. We do not have international sales data for most of the competitors but we do have it for Monster. In 2022 Monster had $2.36 billion in international sales, good for 37% of revenues. Celsius had a negligible $11.4 million in international sales for the latest quarter. Revenue also only grew at 15% year over year. This is where Celsius has the most room for growth. If they were able to grow their international market to 30% of revenues then that would be a significant boost.

The company noted this will be an area of focus for growth in the future. During the earnings call they stated:

"We believe there is significant opportunity for international growth going forward with PepsiCo. While we just began our distribution partnership with Pepsi and our initial focus has been on the U.S. distribution transition to their network, we have begun initial discussions and we see significant opportunities to capitalize on global scale in the future, reflecting the changes in consumer preferences for better-for-you offerings.

While the U.S. transition has taken a majority of our focus to date, we do expect to announce additional international expansion details in the future. With that said, we look forward probably likely to early 2024 for opportunities to roll out internationally with 2023 being the year of planning around logistics, production, distribution and marketing."

So while unlikely to see much growth during 2023, I would expect to see much higher growth rates coming from international markets starting in 2024.

Financials

The company has obviously seen explosive growth in revenues over the past few years. We already looked at the revenue growth. I wanted to see where the profitability of the company was at. It is growing but is it actually able to make a profit at its current run rate. The chart below shows the financials of the company over the past 3 years.

(In Thousands) 2022 2021 2020 Revenue 653,604 314,272 130,726 COGS 382,735 186,103 69,752 Gross Profit 270,869 128,169 60,974 41.4% 40.8% 46.6% SG&A 352,767 74,739 34,875 G&A 75,903 57,520 18,187 Total Op Ex 428,670 132,259 53,062 OP -157,801 -4,090 7,912 Click to enlarge

The revenue growth is of course the headline number to be seen here. The company saw revenue growth of 140% and 108% the last two years. The one glaring item that I noticed was the operating loss for the company in 2022. This made me a little nervous as the loss is seen due to the large SG&A amount. While revenues grew 108% it appears that SG&A grew 372%. SG&A made up 24% and 27% of revenues in the prior two years. During 2022 it was 54% of revenues. Not a recipe for long term success. It turns out there was an explanation. I have included the screen shot from the 10K below.

Company 10K

There is a one-time charge of $196.3 million in termination fees related to the Pepsi distribution agreement. If you back these expenses out you see that the financial picture looks much better. Also the SG&A is more in line with historic amounts, equaling 24% of revenues.

2022 Adjusted Revenue 653,604 653,604 COGS 382,735 382,735 Gross Profit 270,869 270,869 41.4% 41.4% SG&A 352,767 156,467 G&A 75,903 75,903 Total Op Ex 428,670 232,370 OP -157,801 38,499 Click to enlarge

This makes me much more confident in the profitable growth of Celsius. We also have the latest quarter to look at as well. During Q1 2023 the company reported an operating profit of $44 million, good for an operating profit of 17%. Also the SG&A for the latest quarter was 26% of revenues. Right back in line and a reasonable number.

The company also continued to expand at a rapid pace in Q1, growing revenues at 95%. While down from the 100+% we are used to seeing this is still an extremely strong growth rate. This is without international growth, as previously discussed there is likely not to be growth internationally until next year. While experiencing high growth in the US right now, I think international growth will help maintain a strong growth rate in coming years.

I already brought up profitability. This is also an item that I would expect to see some growth. As the company continues to expand there should be opportunities to grow margins. The company had a GM of 41.4% during 2022, in Q1 they had a GM of 43.8%. The company noted that they think they can keep margins in the mid-40s throughout the year. This is a good sign. They also expect that the G&A costs as a percentage will decrease as they continue to grow. Overall these are good signs for profitability for the company.

The company is expected to see growth slow a bit. The analyst estimate for revenues for 2023 are $1.11 billion, that represents growth of 70%. 2024 is expected to see growth of only 36%. Following Q1 I think these estimates are a little low. An annual run rate from Q1 is $1.04 billion in revenues. The company sees stronger revenues during the summer months. Also with sequential growth happening I think the company is able to beat this estimate for the year. I also think the international expansion in 2024 will provide a larger boost to revenue growth. While it will be a smaller percentage of revenues during 2024 I would expect very high growth for the year in the international market. I expect the company to beat both of those estimates.

Valuation Comparison

The stock is not cheap. The run up in price has left the company with some lofty valuation metrics. Cheap can be relative. If the growth justifies the lofty valuations then it can still be a good buy. Also it helps to compare to metrics to competitors. The chart below shows the expected P/S and P/E ratio for 2023 and 2024 for both Celsius and Monster.

2023 2024 Monster Celsius Monster Celsius P/S 8.5 10.4 7.7 7.6 P/E 37.7 113.3 32.5 66.7 Click to enlarge

Despite the loft valuations on the company the P/S ratio for Celsius is expected to be in line with Monster for 2024. The P/E ratio is a bit of a different story. Celsius needs to improve its profitability over time to achieve a higher P/E ratio from those sales. I think this can happen as the company will be able to leverage their scale as they grow. There is potential in the future for the company to return some of that cash flow back to shareholders and reduce their share count through buybacks. This can also create an increase in the P/E. The company would have to double earnings again in 2025 without any price movement to get to a P/E comparable to Monster. That is a lot to ask.

The company is not cheap, but then again neither is the competition. The energy drink market is growing as a whole and the market has given a high valuation for those in the market. Monster has a higher valuation than I would pay, but that is not for today. These metrics are baking in the growth that Celsius has seen and is still seeing. That growth is already being baked into the high price of the stock.

Risks

The company operates in a very competitive space. Bang is a great example of how a company can rise and fall in the space. During 2021 Bang had close to 10% market share and it quickly fell to less than 5% in 2022. They also had a distribution deal with Pepsi, they had a nasty break up. Just because Celsius has a distribution deal with Pepsi does not mean that they are going to grow. Bang is a great example of this not happening. New entrants are always emerging to try and take market share.

The company needs to see international growth. They have not yet made a push into the international market. This could prove to be a costly endeavor. It also might not pan out for the company. Without the international growth the company will be more limited with its growth abilities.

Conclusion

Celsius is a high growth company at the moment. They are operating in a growing market and they are taking market share. They have differentiated themselves nicely from their competitors. I even think they are bringing in new customers to the energy drink market. I expect that the company will continue to see high growth over the next few years. International revenue is a great opportunity for some of that growth. The company is executing well. The stock price has reflected much of this growth and has priced the company at a high valuation.

I think that the market has fairly valued the company. While I do think the company has potential to beat expectations this year and next, I don't think it is enough to cause a jump in the stock price. I think that growth is baked into the current price. It has been a great growth story, but it appears that I might have arrived late to the game. That being said, the story might still have a lot to tell yet. As for now I am going to sit on the sidelines and watch this one a bit more.