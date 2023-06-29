Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tin Commandment: Alphamin Still A Strong Buy With A Catalyst

Summary

  • Rising demand for tin in industries like AI, solar, and EVs suggests a potential price upside.
  • Alphamin already offers good value, yet is actually set to grow production by ~60% within six months leading to a significant revenue jump.
  • I maintain a strong buy rating and share a strategy for a second position and hedge.

Repairing an electronic board with a soldering iron and tin wire

author/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

In January, I introduced Alphamin (OTCPK:AFMJF) (TSXV:AFM:CA), fondly known as the "Alpha-Mine" of tin (at least to me), emphasizing its significance in semiconductors and sectors such as AI, solar power, batteries, and EVs. I noted that Alphamin was ranked

tin industry breakdown

Company presentation

solar tin demand changes

Company presentation

tin technical analysis

Author's historical analysis and projected scenarios

supply deficits and prices

Twitter

AFM technical analysis

Author's historical technical analysis and projected scenarios

I enjoy markets and manage assets full-time. I try to be on the right side of long-term trends and may swing trade in the meantime. I am currently focused on the energy and resources markets but do use other assets as well. I won't get everything right but aim to win much more than I lose over time. Best of luck, markets are a daily competition.

