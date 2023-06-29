FG Trade Latin/E+ via Getty Images

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) has been on a roll over the past few years, as it grows its brands through multiple acquisitions, roughly 2-3 each month. These acquisitions have been strategic in both the way the company enters or exits certain markets as well as regions across the country and the world.

They've been getting into various insurance markets and they gear those acquisitions to regions in the United States which are fast growing and seeing the highest levels of domestic migration and into international market in order to help diversify their insurance exposure. This has led the company to report significant revenue and profit growth over the past few years.

The company's growth has also successfully mitigated the adverse effects of rising interest rates, which lowers the value of their insurance portfolios. Moving forward, I believe that Brown & Brown will continue to take advantage of fast growing market around the United States and will likely outperform expectations, maintaining my bullish stance on the company's long term.

Reviewing Past Performance

I first wrote about Brown & Brown back in 2017, where I made the argument that their acquisition-fueled growth strategy is going to aid in skirting some of the headwinds insurance companies face and that they'll be able to take full advantage of regional performance without being overexposed to undesirable markets.

Since then, to my surprise as well, the company's share price has returned over 170% (185% when you include reinvestment of the company's dividend payments) while the S&P 500 returned just over 70%, more than doubling the average market return through both bullish and bearish phases of the last few years. The question now becomes if the company can maintain this trajectory or are other factors going to kick in, which acquisitions can no longer fix.

Assessing Continued Growth Prospects

There are a few things to focus on when looking at the long term investment prospects of Brown & Brown:

The First: Financing Acquisitions

The company has a healthy cash flow stream, which will help them maintain their acquisitions streak, to a degree. The company was generating anywhere from $400 million to $800 million in free cash flow annually, which more or less covered their ability to make responsible acquisitions.

But in the most recent full year reporting, the company ramped up its dollar figure acquisitions with almost $2 billion in acquisitions, which they financed in part by issuing $2.35 billion in long-term debt, bringing their overall long-term debt position to $3.68 billion. While that isn't terrible, higher interest rates means that they're going to be paying roughly $190 million a year in interest expense ($46.7 million in the past quarter, multiplied by 4), and that's before we take into account the 1-2 additional rate hikes which are on the books of the Federal Reserve dot plot.

The question I have here is how this is going to look in the long run. If the company is going to continue with their tradition of acquiring smaller, >$1 million in revenue companies around the United States at a relatively similar rate as their cash flow / cash position, or if they got the taste for large acquisitions and will start issuing large amounts of debt to make more.

The Second: Integrating Existing Operations

One of the benefits of acquiring companies is that you get to consolidate a certain amount of their operating activities with your own, thus lower costs. The company has successfully done this in the past, especially with the (relatively) smaller acquisition.

While it isn't by any significant margin, the company has seen its operating expenses grow at a slightly higher clip than its revenues, signaling that there may be a limit to the cost cutting they can do. However, I do believe that these things take more time than the market tends to give it credit for, and therefore I would expect these figures to zero out.

The one cautionary factor I'd look for is if, over the next few quarters, we see operating expenses grow at a significantly higher clip after the larger acquisitions. While I don't expect this to happen, it would be an indication that the advantages of acquiring these new companies may dwindle. Again, taking on a revenue-generating and profitable business is a good thing, but if the company continues to make larger acquisitions of companies which report lower overall margins, it can hurt their ultimate valuation.

Where Growth Goes From Here

The company's acquisitions, as well as their focus on efficiency and effective marketing in the business and personal insurance markets, has allowed them to continue and grow at a faster rate than the industry overall.

I believe that will continue in the future as well. Market experts currently project that the global insurance market is going to grow at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of between 4% and 6% through 2030.

On the other hand, Brown & Brown is currently projected to report sales growth rates at a higher rate, with analysts currently projecting that the company will report a CAGR of 9.3% over the next 3 years.

2023 2024 2025 Sales $4.08 billion $4.34 billion $4.66 billion Growth +14.3% +6.39% +7.38% Click to enlarge

(Source: Earnings Projections - Seeking Alpha Aggregator - BRO)

The question remains if Brown & Brown can continue to outperform not only the broader market and the insurance industry but also current projections.

Likely To Continue Outperforming

I do believe the company will not only outperform the broader market and the insurance industry as a whole, but also current projections of a roughly 9.3% CAGR over the next 3 years.

Firstly, the company has been working to diversify their business segments beyond their core business insurance solutions. This will ultimately help them both take advantage of smaller, more niche areas of the insurance markets which tend to perform better than broad insurance solutions, as well as be able to mitigate seasonal changes to corporate and personal spending which tends to drive the various insurance markets.

Secondly, the company seems to be focusing more on international targets as their next acquisitions. While the United States isn't remotely saturated, it is encouraging to see that they are forward looking and realize that while countries like the United Kingdom may have underperformed the United States over the past few years since Brexit, these trends are cyclical and may reverse. Investments into other markets will diversify the economic factors which influence sales and profits growth and will prevent them from being overexposed to a single interest rate decision or geopolitical factor.

For example, the company's recent investment and acquisition in the United Kingdom doesn't only give them exposure to more international markets, but also provides for exposure to the faster growing insurance intermediaries industry, which is projected to grow at a faster 16.1% through 2030. The company acquired more than 600 insurance intermediaries since 2013 and while this one was the largest, it is set to boost the company's overall growth.

In the March reporting quarter of last year, the company reported just 2.3% of revenues from non-US international markets. In the most recent quarter, they reported almost 12% of revenues from non-US international markets.

Where We Go From Here

As I've said throughout the article, I believe that Brown & Brown will continue to outperform the insurance industry, the broader market and even its own current projections. This means that they remain, I believe, a very solid long term investment.

As to their current valuation, I do believe that Brown & Brown is more or less fairly valued relative to peers like Willis Towers Watson (WTW) and others. Brown & Brown is projected to report higher revenues than peers, with profits taking longer to catch up due to the time integrating new businesses takes.

As to their future growth, analysts are projecting that the company is going to report higher net income growth rate over the next 3 years than revenues, with an averaged 10.5% growth rate through 2025. While I believe the company is going to outperform these projections, based on the aforementioned factors, this is highly likely to outperform the broader markets historical averaged annualized return of 7%, making it a superb long term investment in the financials and insurance industry.

I remain bullish on Brown & Brown and will continue to hold the company's shares, add shares quarterly based on my investment plan and reinvest the dividend, which currently yields about 0.7% annually.