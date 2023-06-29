Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Haleon: Leading Business In An Attractive Industry

Jun. 29, 2023 5:41 AM ETHaleon plc (HLN)CL, GLAXF, GSK, HLNCF, JNJ, KVUE, PFE, PG, UL, UNLYF
Welbeck Ash Research
Summary

  • Haleon is one of the largest consumer healthcare businesses in the world, with leading brands in many of the key segments.
  • We expect a healthy increase in demand going forward, as OTC healthcare products continue to be seen as a required part of an increasing number of consumers' lives.
  • Haleon's margins are comparably strong in the market.
  • Based on the valuation of its peers, we believe Haleon to be undervalued at its current share price.

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is that Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) is one of the strongest businesses in the consumer healthcare market, with leading brands and deep expertise. The industry is experiencing tailwinds across the globe, as social and economic factors

Haleon

Haleon Financials (Tikr Terminal)

Haleon

Snapshot (Haleon)

Centum Panadol Advil Sensodyne Fenistil

Brands (Haleon)

GSK Pfizer PG

Market share (Haleon)

Glaxosmithklein

Sales growth (Haleon)

Growth stocks seeking alpha

Outlook (Tikr Terminal)

Valuation

Haleon Valuation Overview ( Tikr Terminal)

P&G CP CL

Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

Welbeck Ash Research
We intend to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

