SOXQ: Large-Cap Semiconductors Defying Industry Headwinds

Hansen Song
Summary

  • Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF is a relatively new fund that invests in large-cap semiconductor companies in the US.
  • The fund has demonstrated strong performance in the past year but contends with high concentration risk due to its focus on large-cap semiconductor companies and a small number of holdings.
  • Several of SOXQ's top portfolio companies have announced new developments and projects that could drive growth for the fund.

Flag of USA on a processor, CPU Central processing Unit or GPU microchip on a motherboard. US firms have become the latest collateral damage in US-China tech war. US blocks sales of AI chips to China.

William_Potter

Strategy

Launched and managed by Invesco Capital Management LLC, Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) invests in stocks of companies operating across the United States semiconductor industry. Holdings include information technology companies as well as companies involved in the design, distribution, manufacturing, and

SOXQ Top 10 Holdings

Seeking Alpha

SOXQ Concentration Analysis

etfdb.com

SOXQ Total Return vs S&P 500

Seeking Alpha

SOXQ Risk Grade and Underlying Metrics

Seeking Alpha

Hansen Song
I am an undergraduate student at Columbia University studying Financial Economics and Mathematics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

