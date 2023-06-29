Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Global Aviation Outlook: Air Fares Climb Higher Amid The Unprecedented Recovery Of Travel

Summary

  • Demand for air travel is proving resilient despite higher ticket prices. Passengers returned rapidly in 2022 and the recovery will continue this year and next.
  • This is primarily being driven by leisure, but business travel is picking up too.
  • Meanwhile, staff shortages and delivery delays for newly-ordered aircraft are a challenge for airlines.

Business transportation industry with profits graph growth.efficiency and potencial.financial increase.vision for success

HAKINMHAN

By Rico Luman, Oleksiy Soroka

A soft landing for global aviation

After an unprecedented drop in demand for air travel during the Covid-19 pandemic, the aviation sector is witnessing a significant rebound. Travel figures for the first half of 2023

Index global passenger revenue kilometer

IATA, ING Research, latest datapoint: April

Index flights from and to European countries

Eurocontrol, ING Research
*Eurocontrol area, 7dma, last datapoint 06/21

Revenue Passenger Kilometer (RPK) per region

IATA, ING Research
Air travel to and from China – which finally picked up in the spring of 2023 – will strongly support the further global recovery of passenger traffic. Its global share of domestic passengers stood at 17% of RPK traffic in 2022, down from 25% in 2019. On the international side, the share was just 1% vs 9% in 2019. This implies there is ample opportunity to recover.

Number of delivered commercial airplanes by manufacturers Airbus and Boeing

Annual reports, ING Research

Airbus and Boeing order books

Annual reports, ING Research

Index ticket prices vs consumer price index

St. Louis FED, ING Research

Carbon spot price Europe

Refinitiv, ING Research

Index global development of aircargo volume in ton/km

IATA, ING Research

This article was written by

