Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Distressed Debt: Which Sectors Offer Value?

Jun. 29, 2023 8:30 AM ETXCCC
CFA Institute Contributors profile picture
CFA Institute Contributors
5.05K Followers

Summary

  • In a higher rate regime, many of the layers of corporate debt raised during earlier periods of historically low rates cannot be easily refinanced.
  • While this is bad news for the original owners of that paper, it could be very good news for investors seeking attractive, non-correlated returns in publicly traded stressed and distressed credit.
  • There will always be pockets of stress in different sectors at different times. Thus, sector agnosticism is advisable when it comes to stressed and distressed credit.

Interest rate raising climbing up percent sign percentage icon red 3d rendering

matdesign24

Each cycle in distressed debt investing is different. During the Global Financial Crisis (GFC), many otherwise viable companies faced a liquidity crisis. Prior to that, as the tech bubble burst in the early aughts, Global Crossing, Nortel, and Lucent, among other firms, applied too much leverage and, in the

This article was written by

CFA Institute Contributors profile picture
CFA Institute Contributors
5.05K Followers
CFA Institute is a global community of more than 100,000 investment professionals working to build an investment industry where investors’ interests come first, financial markets function at their best, and economies grow.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.