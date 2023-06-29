Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
BlackBerry Earnings: Cloud Stock Clouded By Patent Sales

Jun. 29, 2023 6:36 AM ETBlackBerry Limited (BB), BB:CA25 Comments
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Impressive revenue growth rates are driven by patent sales, but underlying revenue growth is down 8% y/y when adjusted.
  • The lack of clear guidance raises doubts about BlackBerry's future profitability and cash flow.
  • Uncertainty surrounds BlackBerry's ability to achieve cash flow positivity in fiscal 2025, casting doubts on the stock's potential.
  • Stabilizing customer base and improved net retention rates provide some positive news, but overall, the quarterly results fail to justify a compelling investment opportunity.
  I do much more than just articles at Deep Value Returns: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more.

business strategy or decision making concept

anyaberkut/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) delivered an astounding beat, where its revenue growth rates jumped 122% y/y. Hidden away in the middle of its press statement, BlackBerry reminds investors that more than half of its revenues this quarter came from

This article was written by

Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
42.53K Followers
Energy transition, commodities, and tech
THANK YOU for all the help that everyone has so kindly offered me, in how to think about businesses from different perspectives.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (25)

J
JPHudson
29 Jun. 2023
Premium
Comments (1.29K)
I am not quite sure what the reference to ‘cloud security’ in your article relates to.

Those technologies that most closely approximate Cylance, CRWD and S, attempt to suspend transactions on the end point related to known Malcode precursors while they compare suspicious activity using cloud based AI, returning a go, no-go response from the cloud.

Cylance is autonomous and prevents the precursor from instantiating anything on the end-point without reference to the cloud, using end-point based AI. False positive improvements in Cylance V 7.2 reduce the the number of alarms further than previously.

I don’t know whether Cylance uses the cloud for evaluating their models, but they may do. I wouldn’t but that’s just me. Cylance would be foolish to not save their data in the cloud though.

CRWD and S rely on the cloud for data storage, development, threat and risk evaluation, and detection.
mag1205 profile picture
mag1205
29 Jun. 2023
Comments (7.62K)
Fairly good article on BlackBerry and it's ER which is pretty straight forward "SAME OLD SAME OLD".

Without $218 million patent sales injected to BB's operational Revenue is simply NOT true. In fact like Bill Maurer said yesterday BlackBerry's revenue is down when one compares sequential quarterly revenues.
I shall take this 10% hike to my BB holdings because "IT'S THE MARKET".
GibraltarAssetMgmt profile picture
GibraltarAssetMgmt
29 Jun. 2023
Comments (733)
RBC has 4.50 price target.
Racer-X profile picture
Racer-X
29 Jun. 2023
Comments (8.66K)
@GibraltarAssetMgmt Cannacord on the other hand put a $5.37 price target. Both firms maintaining *HOLD* as opposed to sell. Short term forecasts, suggesting the bull narrative has the secret sauce.

3 other analysts have yet to chime in.
B
~BigZ~
29 Jun. 2023
Premium
Comments (10.21K)
”I don't see anything meaningful in this quarterly results that warrant me removing my sell rating on this stock.” - Welcome to the era of the double down rather than embracement of opposing views.

The First Bet - Sell at $3.62 on Mar. 08, 2023 or +53.45%. seekingalpha.com/... The attempted knockout quote: “Simply put, in tech, you are either disrupting or getting disrupted.” Discussion of $BB IVY? Zero. Discussion of escalating QNX implementation? Zero. Discussion on Cylance EDR? Zero. Does the author consider these disruptive technologies as to ascertain bias? Can we actually have those discussions?

The Double Down - Sell at $5.01 on Jun. 29, 2023 or +12%. seekingalpha.com/... The double down quote: “I remain skeptical about whether this alone (the patent sale) is enough to consider BlackBerry a compelling investment opportunity?” If it’s the only thing one wishes to discuss, then it validates the comments section claim of “I'm obviously biased”. seekingalpha.com/... ER analysis? Zero. Implications of the May release of QNX SPD 8.0 scalable to 64 core which will be automotive’s fastest RTOS? Zero discussion. IVY now in POC with NA car manufacturers? Zero mention. Tolly Group’s head-to-head competitive analysis of Cylance’s EPP? Zero mention.

The Precursor: BlackBerry: Still Overpriced seekingalpha.com/... $3.22 on Apr. 02, 2020. +77%. Most importantly those that followed the equity knew an AWS-IVY announcement was coming. And it did. $3.22 goes up as high as 893%.
N
NYKing
29 Jun. 2023
Comments (206)
@~BigZ~ You bring up some very good points Z
As usual
Thanks
geniuspup profile picture
geniuspup
29 Jun. 2023
Comments (44)
company is staying alive so the executives get paid bonuses
shareholders are holding a company that is losing business every year
but it may be 5 years before they go out of business
Z
Zumant
29 Jun. 2023
Comments (2.43K)
Stock is up 34 cents premarket and dropping. So much for the pop.

45M IoT is far less than 53M a quarter before. But Chen will celebrate a big beat next quarter with 47M.
This quarter should have been 53M (previous Q) + gains such as 4M. So Chen should have delivered 57M. Then in Sept it should be 62M+.
But no way 45M will jump to 62M+.

Cyber is blamed for the elongated quarters. Just like CRWD :).
Gov't contract was supposed to close in past February. Well, the whole quarter passed and it's still not closed. 110M -> 88M drop was due to missing contract.
Now it's only 93M.

Just as a finished typing it's only up 25 cents. Might even go red by the end of the day. It's a joke as many cyber companies go up 5% without ER.
GreenEggs&Ham profile picture
GreenEggs&Ham
29 Jun. 2023
Premium
Comments (21.1K)
@Zumant .24 cents now
Racer-X profile picture
Racer-X
29 Jun. 2023
Comments (8.66K)
@Zumant Over 6M shares traded before 9:00 a.m. central time, going over $5.60. LOL

I feel y'all should maybe wait till end of day before making predictions for the day. It should be a lot more clear by then. :)
Z
Zumant
29 Jun. 2023
Comments (2.43K)
@Racer-X me too I am LOLing. 5.3s just checked. Time stamp it. Definitely, you need some clearing.
Racer-X profile picture
Racer-X
29 Jun. 2023
Comments (8.66K)
2/5 of the analysts have weighed in so far, both maintaining hold with an avg. price of $5ish between the two of them. Stock is up 50 cents in pre-market with over 1M shares traded so far.

That is a huge disconnect between the analysis of two articles within the last 24 hours. I think it's a fair assessment that emotions could be clouding the judgement. Missing the Reddit-run seems to be a common denominator in some of the negative sentiment of long-term followers of BB. I think it therefore wise to seek fresh, unbiased counsel. Preferrably from a newcomer to BB with a fresh pair of eyes.
GreenEggs&Ham profile picture
GreenEggs&Ham
29 Jun. 2023
Premium
Comments (21.1K)
Would anyone be really surprised to see BB end the day near yesterdays close of $5.01?
Elicc profile picture
Elicc
29 Jun. 2023
Comments (1.53K)
$6.30 in PM or 25%... it is definitely an Eldorado. 3 days ago I predicted "we have to see a pop over $5", but this $6.30 exceeded my expectations. It remains to be seen how much it is in reality.
GreenEggs&Ham profile picture
GreenEggs&Ham
29 Jun. 2023
Premium
Comments (21.1K)
@Elicc $6.30?

Nope. AH yesterday high was around 5.78

Right now PM it is at 5.46
Elicc profile picture
Elicc
29 Jun. 2023
Comments (1.53K)
@GreenEggs&Ham Pre-Market 4:00AM $6.30 more than that Pre-Market High $6.61 (08:30:21 AM) www.nasdaq.com/...
maybe a joke
GreenEggs&Ham profile picture
GreenEggs&Ham
29 Jun. 2023
Premium
Comments (21.1K)
@Elicc Looks like someone messed up and put a 6 instead of a 5.
W
Woof.Billion
29 Jun. 2023
Comments (194)
What does cyber billing at $122 million mean to you?
Zack 800 profile picture
Zack 800
29 Jun. 2023
Comments (4.02K)
So you are not keen on BB stock. I wonder what explains the continuous drop in short interest? Some kind of inverse relationship?

Current Short Volume
15,120,000 shares

www.marketbeat.com/...

•2023-05-31 - 15,923,936

•2023-05-15 - 17,402,442

•2023-04-28 -18,291,135

•2023-04-14 - 18,299,027

•2023-03-31 - 21,332,761

•2023-03-15 - 20,884,654

•2023-02-28 - 24,715,997

•2023-02-15 - 22,338,629

•2023-01-31 - 25,261,487

•2023-01-13 - 27,991,961

•2022-12-30 - 30,470,286

•2022-12-15 - 28,582,647

•2022-11-30 - 35,820,882

•2022-11-15 - 44,068,427
GreenEggs&Ham profile picture
GreenEggs&Ham
29 Jun. 2023
Premium
Comments (21.1K)
@Zack 800 Dude, please stop.

For years,
You've harped on dropping short interest as a reason to own or hold.
Fund buying as a reason to own or hold.
Plots of American companies such as AAPL to try and put BB out of business and other such stuff.

At some point you must come to the realization BB was just a really bad investment.

I notice you were touting FifthDelta large portion as another in a long line of reasons that BB is a good investment.
However you have not written word one on the fact they are now selling and at last report had gotten rid of 10M shares.

Oh, and btw, FifthDelta manages 1.5B not 1.52 trillion as you previously posted.
GreenEggs&Ham profile picture
GreenEggs&Ham
29 Jun. 2023
Premium
Comments (21.1K)
How very deceptive on the part of BB to claim $218 in revenues from the ip sale when in fact they have only recieved $170m and won't recieve the other $48m for years.

This type of accounting shenanigans should be investigated.

So dishonest.

The did not beat expectations as the company has claimed.
The reality is, if you remove the $170m they have recieved for sale of ip they missed expectations by about $52m.
A huge miss relative to total revenues.
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
29 Jun. 2023
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (8.17K)
@GreenEggs&Ham

I'm obviously biased given my views, but thank you for your comment
Chaffey profile picture
Chaffey
29 Jun. 2023
Comments (7.31K)
@Michael Wiggins De Oliveira It would help many of us who are short of time if you quoted the paragraph that says The revenue came from the sale of patents? Thank you!
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
29 Jun. 2023
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (8.17K)
@Chaffey

Just press CTR+F on the press release, put $218, you'll see it straight away.

Good luck
