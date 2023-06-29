Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tripadvisor: Uncertainty Around Margins Suggests Patience

Jun. 29, 2023 6:39 AM ETTripadvisor, Inc. (TRIP)
Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.09K Followers

Summary

  • Tripadvisor is an online travel company that offers travel guidance products and services globally.
  • Revenue has grown at a CAGR of 7%, driven by the digitization of the travel industry.
  • TRIP has seen a rapid deterioration of margins in the last decade, as competition has increased and monetization opportunities are lacking.
  • TRIP stock is currently trading within proximity to Booking.com, which to us implies a lack of upside.
  • Given the rapidly improving near-term growth, partially due to the last remnants of the Covid impact, we will see EBITDA growth in FY23. For this reason, we rate TRIP stock a hold.

Boston Business

400tmax/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • Tripadvisor is a quality service that will support the company's growth through shared marketing.
  • Growth and margin outlook is materially uncertain as the business transitions into the
Chart
Data by YCharts

Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor financial performance (Tikr Terminal)

Tripadvisor activities

Tripadvisor interest (Google Trends)

Tripadvisor booking.com

Related topics (Google)

Viator booking

Viator (Google trends)

Restaurant book

TheFork (Google trends)

Quarterly earnings

Q1 (Tripadvisor)

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.09K Followers
We intend to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.